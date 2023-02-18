80+ best Presidents’ Day sales from Target, Home Depot, Amazon, more — save up to 80%

Presidents' Day deals

Presidents' Day 2023 weekend is here, and with this glorious three-day break comes massive sales and deals from all your favorite retailers, from QVC to Apple. You can expect a lot of great stuff in the mix. "Presidents' Day weekend is typically a good time to find deals on winter clothing and outdoor gear as retailers look to clear out inventory to make room for spring merchandise," Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site Shefinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. TVs, kitchen gear, comfy shoes and beyond: We've sorted through hundreds of discounts across dozens of retailers to serve up the best Presidents' Day deals for you on a silver platter.

Presidents' Day TV deals

This weekend is incredible for finding "deals on electronics and cars because new models are announced at trade shows around this time, so old models have to go," shopping expert Trae Bodge, tells Yahoo Life. From Fire TVs to Roku TVs, these are the best we've found.

Amazon: Save $180 on a Smart Fire TV and snag deals on TCL, Insignia and more.

TCL TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $268 $600 Save $332 See at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $230 $410 Save $180 See at Amazon

Insignia Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 See at Amazon

Best Buy: Pick up a 50" LG Smart TV and save $80 and grab an Insignia for under $80!

LG LG 50” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $300 $380 Save $80 See at Amazon

Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.

Samsung Samsung 55” Class LS03B - The Frame Smart TV $1,200 $1,500 Save $300 See at Samsung

Walmart: Score savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.

Hisense Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40 See at Walmart

VIZIO Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09 $298 $358 Save $60 See at Walmart

Best headphone and earbud deals

Whether you want in-ear buds or over-the-ear cans, there's a deal for you from Apple, Beats, Bose and other top brands.

Amazon: Score 20% off Apple AirPods, $50 off Bose headphones and more.

TOZO Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones $21 $50 Save $29 See at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Bose Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700 $329 $379 Save $50 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Walmart: Snag savings on Apple AirPods, Soundcore by Anker and Sony.

Sony Wireless In-ear Headphones $98 $150 Save $52 See at Walmart

Best laptop, tablet and other tech deals

Maybe your home office needs an update, or perhaps you want to take your work on the road. These powerhouses from Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and more will add next-level audio, video and speed to your tasks.

Amazon: Save over 60% on Lenovo laptops, 50% off Amazon devices and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $75 $130 Save $55 See at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen $382 $959 Save $577 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $140 $200 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Lenovo: Save 75% on the brand's doorbuster deals.

Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11") $229 $939 Save $710 See at Lenovo

Walmart: Save $60 on an Apple iPad, up to $200 off a Gateway Notebook and more.

Acer Spin 513 Qualcomm 4GB/64GB Chromebook $245 $307 Save $62 See at Walmart

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 2021 model $269 $329 Save $60 See at Walmart

Gateway Gateway 14.1" 2-in-1 Elite Notebook $499 $699 Save $200 See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

Don't wait till Presidents' Day to give your kitchen a hardworking makeover. Your favorite retailers have brand-name countertop appliances, kitchen tools, cookware and more at massive discounts.

Amazon: Scoop up to 31% off Instant brands appliances, 40% off Crockpots and over 60% off Henckel's knives.

Kitchellence Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories: 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Henckels Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Hammam Linen White Bath Towels $30 $70 Save $40 See at Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4 Quart Air Fryer Oven $90 $130 Save $40 See at Amazon

Home Depot: Up to 25% off select small kitchen appliances.

Emerald Emerald 4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology $38 $59 Save $21 See at The Home Depot

HSN: Grab up to 30% off thousands of deals and up to 50% off all clearance. Also, take advantage of five Flex-Pays on everything.

Henckels International Dynamic 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Starter Set $37 $69 Save $32 See at HSN

QVC: Get 4 Easy-Pays on all kitchen and food items — and don't forget about scoring savings on thousands of marked-down finds.

Staub Ceramics 2pc Rectangular Baking Dish Set $50 $90 Save $40 See at QVC

Our Place: Take 25% off the iconic Always pan.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan $116 $155 Save $39 See at Our Place

Target: Get up to 20% off kitchen appliances.

KitchenAid KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer $280 $450 Save $170 See at Target

Walmart: Take advantage of markdowns on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Hamilton Beach, Magic Bullet and more.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 9QT TriZone Air Fryer $119 $142 Save $23 See at Walmart

Magic Bullet Mini 14 oz. Compact Personal Blender $25 $35 Save $10 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender $25 $45 Save $20 See at Walmart

Best vacuum deals

Looking for incredible suction and pet hair–banishing abilities? These upright, stick and robot vacuums by respected brands like Shark and Dyson will get the job done with efficiency and ease — and you'll save big bucks in the process.

Amazon: Take advantage of sales on Shark, Black+Decker and more of your favorite brands.

Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum $200 $430 Save $230 See at Amazon

Black+Decker Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $45 $61 Save $16 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $340 Save $230 See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $150 on the brand's iconic vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute $400 $500 Save $100 See at Dyson

Target: Snag a vacuum for under $50 and score savings on brands including Shark, Hoover, Dirt Devil and much more.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum $170 $200 Save $30 See at Target

Walmart: Suck up savings on Bissell and Shark vacs.

Bissell Powerlifter Pet Lift-off Upright Vacuum Cleaner $149 $199 Save $50 See at Walmart

Shark Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base $248 $450 Save $202 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Save up to 27% off on Bissell vacuums.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum Cleaner $228 $279 Save $51 See at Wayfair

Best bedding and mattress deals

Rest easy knowing that comforters, duvet covers and the most comfortable mattresses on the market by brands like Casper and Purple are all on sale this Presidents' Day weekend. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your bed from the foundation to the sheets — these discounts are huge!

Amazon: Save big on bedding, especially sheet sets and duvets.

Bedsure Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert $29 $42 Save $13 See at Amazon

LuxClub 6 Piece Sheet Set $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

FDW Gel Memory Foam Mattress $100 $120 Save $20 See at Amazon

Avocado: Save 10% with the code SAVE10.

Avocado Avocado Eco Organic Mattress $700 $777 Save $77 See at Avocado

Brooklinen: Save up to 15% off bestsellers.

Brooklinen Down Comforter $322 $379 Save $57 See at Brooklinen

Bear: 35% off sitewide.

Bear Star Hybrid Mattress $1,126 $1,732 Save $606 See at Bear

Casper: Up to 25% off all mattresses.

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress $1,271 $1,695 Save $424 See at Casper

Cocoon by Sealy: Snag 35% off all mattresses.

Cocoon The Chill Mattress $799 $1,239 Save $440 See at Cocoon

Helix: Pick up 25% off sitewide, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders.

Helix Midnight Luxe, Full Size $1,499 $1,999 Save $500 with code Copied! Code: PDS25 Copied! Code: PDS25 See at Helix

Nectar: Get 33% off sitewide.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress $699 $1,049 Save $350 See at Nectar

Purple: Up to $900 off mattress sets.

Purple Purple Plus Mattress $1,499 $1,899 Save $400 See at Purple

Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on Tempur-Cloud mattresses and up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress $1,399 $1,999 Save $600 See at Tempur-Pedic

Serta: Save up to $1,000 on select iComfort mattress sets.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress, Queen $899 $1,099 Save $200 See at Serta

Sleep Number: Save up to 50% off select mattresses.

Sleep Number Sleep Number 360 c4 Smart Bed $1,599 $1,899 Save $300 See at Sleep Number

Walmart: Score savings on Sealy, The Pioneer Woman, Zinus and more.

Cocoon by Sealy 12" Medium Hybrid Bed in a Box, Queen $499 $700 Save $201 See at Walmart

Zinus Shalini 41" Upholstered Platform Bed Frame (Queen) $199 $270 Save $71 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Comforter Set, Full / Queen $25 $69 Save $44 See at Walmart

Best fashion deals

Amazon: Pick up dresses under $25, tops under $20, coats under $50 and much more.

Dearfoams Dearfoams Women's Lacey Slipper $22 $38 Save $16 Treat your feet at home with these cushy slippers. They're made with a memory foam insole for a plush feel, with a clog design that makes it easy to get them on and off. Another nice perk? They're machine washable. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $40 $90 Save $50 This waterproof ski jacket has captured a ton of attention this winter, thanks to its impressive warmth and chic style. Enjoy adjustable cuffs to seal in warmth, along with multiple zippered pockets to stash your stuff. It's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and the reviews are stellar. $40 at Amazon

Amazon New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker $42 $65 Save $23 These fan-favorite sneakers are known for their next-level comfort. They have a performance fit, cushy midsole and a plush feel to have your feet feeling good, even after a long day. $42 at Amazon

Adidas: Get up to 65% off with code SCORE.

Adidas Adidas Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes $53 $75 Save $22 Step into these shoes for crisp, clean style and comfort. These sneakers feature a memory foam sockliner and cloudfoam midsole that keep your feet cushioned and supported. Adidas shoppers adore this pair of bestselling sneakers. Specifically designed for the female foot, these walking/running hybrids gently hug your dogs with a soft knit upper. $53 at Adidas

Coach: Up to 50% off select styles.

Market Tote $198 $395 Save $198 See at Coach

Coach Outlet: Grab up to 50% off select styles, and up to 70% off clearance.

Rowan File Bag In Signature Canvas $99 $298 Save $199 See at Coach Outlet

Cozy Earth: Up to 25% off sitewide.

Women's Bamboo Jogger Pant (Oprah's Favorite 2020) $124 $155 Save $31 See at Cozy Earth

Everlane: Up to 60% off select styles.

The Cashmere Cardigan $100 $200 Save $100 See at Everlane

Kate Spade: Snag 30% off with code BLOOM.

Knott Small Crossbody $129 $228 Save $99 See at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Surprise: Scoop up deals of the day and save on bundles.

Kate Spade Surprise Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle $119 $378 Save $259 See at Kate Spade Surprise

Lululemon: Scoop up savings in the brand's "We Made Too Much" section.

Align High-Rise Pant 25" $59 $118 Save $59 See at Lululemon

Macy's: Score up to 60% off and get free shipping for orders starting at $25.

Delsey Shadow 5.0 Expandable 19.5" Spinner Carry on Luggage $144 $360 Save $216 See at Macy's

Nike: Get up to 40% off select styles.

React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 $79 $140 Save $61 See at Nike

Nordstrom: Up to 50% off thousands of styles.

Zella Zella Hailey Rib High Waist Leggings $42 $65 Save $23 See at Nordstrom

Tory Burch: Grab a new card case or bag, starting at under $150.

Kira Chevron Metallic Pave Logo Chain Wallet $279 $398 Save $119 See at Tory Burch

Victoria’s Secret: Get 7 undies for just $35, and over 60% off select styles.

Flannel Tee-jama Set $17 $50 Save $33 See at Victoria's Secret

Walmart: Save on Avia, Sofia Vergara Collection and more.

Sofia Vergara Adora Frayed Side Curvy Girlfriend Jeans $16 $33 Save $17 See at Walmart

Zappos: Score savings on Ugg, Crocs, Hoka, Reebok and more.

Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog $33 $55 Save $22 See at Zappos

Best beauty deals

With spring just a few weeks away, there's no better time to think about switching over your skincare, experimenting with a new hairstyle, or maybe just nourishing your winter-worn complexion. Score savings on all things skin at True Botanicals, or indulge in a hair-strengthening routine at Amazon. Plus, a new lipstick from Sephora is always a good idea.

Amazon: Score up to 29% off IPL hair removers, 20% off Braun shavers and up to 48% off Crest Whitestrips.

Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush $26 $60 Save $34 See at Amazon

Pure Vitamin C Serum $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Baebody Eye Gel $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $29 $55 Save $26 See at Amazon

Sephora: Save up to 50% off on select beauty, including picks from Yves Saint Laurent, Patrick Ta and more.

Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick $27 $39 Save $12 See at Sephora

True Botanicals: Take 20% off sitewide.

Pure Radiance Oil $88 $110 Save $22 See at True Botanicals

Ulta: Up to 25% off Kiehl's, 20% off Soap and Glory and more.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser $19 $25 Save $6 See at Ulta

What are the best types of deals for Presidents' Day 2023?

Says Madhok: "Additionally, many retailers offer sales on furniture, appliances and mattresses. It's also a good time to find deals on electronics and cars because new models are announced at trade shows around this time so old models have to go."

Which items should you wait to buy later?

If you find a great deal, you should absolutely hop on it. "If you need a tech item, like a smartphone or a laptop, it’s certainly worth looking for a deal," Bodge says. "But you will be more likely to save in this category in July during Amazon Prime Day/Black Friday in July sales." She also recommends that you "hold off on spring apparel."

How to shop the sale

Experts recommend doing the following to ensure you get the best deals this Presidents' Day weekend:

Do your research. "Before the sales start, research the items you're interested in purchasing and compare prices from different retailers. This will give you a better sense of what a good deal looks like," she says.

Make a list. If you know what you want to buy, create a list of the items you're looking to buy and stick to it. "This will help you avoid impulse buys and overspending," Madhok says.

Check the return policy. "Make sure you understand the store's return policy before making a purchase, in case you change your mind or the item doesn't meet your expectations," Madhok says.

Use coupons and promo codes. Some retailers may let you use coupons and promo codes on top of sale prices.

Compare prices. "Compare prices of the same product from different retailers, online and offline, to get the best deal possible," Madhok says.

Don’t wait too long. Quick thinking is important. "Popular items sell out quickly during sales, so don’t wait too long to make a purchase if you see something you want," Madhok says.

