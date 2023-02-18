80+ best Presidents’ Day sales from Target, Home Depot, Amazon, more — save up to 80%
Presidents' Day 2023 weekend is here, and with this glorious three-day break comes massive sales and deals from all your favorite retailers, from QVC to Apple. You can expect a lot of great stuff in the mix. "Presidents' Day weekend is typically a good time to find deals on winter clothing and outdoor gear as retailers look to clear out inventory to make room for spring merchandise," Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site Shefinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. TVs, kitchen gear, comfy shoes and beyond: We've sorted through hundreds of discounts across dozens of retailers to serve up the best Presidents' Day deals for you on a silver platter.
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV$268$600Save $332
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV$230$410Save $180
Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$250$400Save $150
LG 50” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV$300$380Save $80
Samsung 55” Class LS03B - The Frame Smart TV$1,200$1,500Save $300
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$298$338Save $40
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09$298$358Save $60
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones$21$50Save $29
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$200$249Save $49
Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700$329$379Save $50
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)$75$130Save $55
Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen$382$959Save $577
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11")$229$939Save $710
Gateway 14.1" 2-in-1 Elite Notebook$499$699Save $200
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories: 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12$30Save $18
Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$130$345Save $215
Emerald 4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology$38$59Save $21
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer$280$450Save $170
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 9QT TriZone Air Fryer$119$142Save $23
Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum$45$61Save $16
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base$248$450Save $202
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert$29$42Save $13
Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set$17$30Save $13
Avocado Eco Organic Mattress$700$777Save $77
Down Comforter$322$379Save $57
Helix Midnight Luxe, Full Size$1,499$1,999Save $500
Purple Plus Mattress$1,499$1,899Save $400
Tempur-Cloud Mattress$1,399$1,999Save $600
Sleep Number 360 c4 Smart Bed$1,599$1,899Save $300
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Comforter Set, Full / Queen$25$69Save $44
Dearfoams Women's Lacey Slipper$22$38Save $16
Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket$40$90Save $50
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker$42$65Save $23
- Adidas
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes$53$75Save $22
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle$119$378Save $259
Zella Hailey Rib High Waist Leggings$42$65Save $23
Presidents' Day TV deals
This weekend is incredible for finding "deals on electronics and cars because new models are announced at trade shows around this time, so old models have to go," shopping expert Trae Bodge, tells Yahoo Life. From Fire TVs to Roku TVs, these are the best we've found.
Amazon: Save $180 on a Smart Fire TV and snag deals on TCL, Insignia and more.
TCL TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV$268$600Save $332
Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV$230$410Save $180
Insignia Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$250$400Save $150
Best Buy: Pick up a 50" LG Smart TV and save $80 and grab an Insignia for under $80!
LG LG 50” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV$300$380Save $80
Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung Samsung 55” Class LS03B - The Frame Smart TV$1,200$1,500Save $300
Walmart: Score savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.
Hisense Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$298$338Save $40
VIZIO Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09$298$358Save $60
Best headphone and earbud deals
Whether you want in-ear buds or over-the-ear cans, there's a deal for you from Apple, Beats, Bose and other top brands.
Amazon: Score 20% off Apple AirPods, $50 off Bose headphones and more.
TOZO Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones$21$50Save $29
Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$200$249Save $49
Bose Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700$329$379Save $50
Walmart: Snag savings on Apple AirPods, Soundcore by Anker and Sony.
Best laptop, tablet and other tech deals
Maybe your home office needs an update, or perhaps you want to take your work on the road. These powerhouses from Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and more will add next-level audio, video and speed to your tasks.
Amazon: Save over 60% on Lenovo laptops, 50% off Amazon devices and more.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)$75$130Save $55
Lenovo Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen$382$959Save $577
Lenovo: Save 75% on the brand's doorbuster deals.
Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11")$229$939Save $710
Walmart: Save $60 on an Apple iPad, up to $200 off a Gateway Notebook and more.
Gateway Gateway 14.1" 2-in-1 Elite Notebook$499$699Save $200
Best kitchen deals
Don't wait till Presidents' Day to give your kitchen a hardworking makeover. Your favorite retailers have brand-name countertop appliances, kitchen tools, cookware and more at massive discounts.
Amazon: Scoop up to 31% off Instant brands appliances, 40% off Crockpots and over 60% off Henckel's knives.
Kitchellence Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories: 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12$30Save $18
Henckels Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$130$345Save $215
Home Depot: Up to 25% off select small kitchen appliances.
Emerald Emerald 4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology$38$59Save $21
HSN: Grab up to 30% off thousands of deals and up to 50% off all clearance. Also, take advantage of five Flex-Pays on everything.
QVC: Get 4 Easy-Pays on all kitchen and food items — and don't forget about scoring savings on thousands of marked-down finds.
Our Place: Take 25% off the iconic Always pan.
Target: Get up to 20% off kitchen appliances.
KitchenAid KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer$280$450Save $170
Walmart: Take advantage of markdowns on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Hamilton Beach, Magic Bullet and more.
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 9QT TriZone Air Fryer$119$142Save $23
Best vacuum deals
Looking for incredible suction and pet hair–banishing abilities? These upright, stick and robot vacuums by respected brands like Shark and Dyson will get the job done with efficiency and ease — and you'll save big bucks in the process.
Amazon: Take advantage of sales on Shark, Black+Decker and more of your favorite brands.
Black+Decker Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum$45$61Save $16
Dyson: Save up to $150 on the brand's iconic vacuums.
Target: Snag a vacuum for under $50 and score savings on brands including Shark, Hoover, Dirt Devil and much more.
Walmart: Suck up savings on Bissell and Shark vacs.
Shark Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base$248$450Save $202
Wayfair: Save up to 27% off on Bissell vacuums.
Best bedding and mattress deals
Rest easy knowing that comforters, duvet covers and the most comfortable mattresses on the market by brands like Casper and Purple are all on sale this Presidents' Day weekend. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your bed from the foundation to the sheets — these discounts are huge!
Amazon: Save big on bedding, especially sheet sets and duvets.
Bedsure Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert$29$42Save $13
Utopia Bedding Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set$17$30Save $13
Avocado: Save 10% with the code SAVE10.
Avocado Avocado Eco Organic Mattress$700$777Save $77
Brooklinen: Save up to 15% off bestsellers.
Brooklinen Down Comforter$322$379Save $57
Bear: 35% off sitewide.
Casper: Up to 25% off all mattresses.
Cocoon by Sealy: Snag 35% off all mattresses.
Helix: Pick up 25% off sitewide, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders.
Helix Midnight Luxe, Full Size$1,499$1,999Save $500 with code
Nectar: Get 33% off sitewide.
Purple: Up to $900 off mattress sets.
Purple Purple Plus Mattress$1,499$1,899Save $400
Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on Tempur-Cloud mattresses and up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress$1,399$1,999Save $600
Serta: Save up to $1,000 on select iComfort mattress sets.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% off select mattresses.
Sleep Number Sleep Number 360 c4 Smart Bed$1,599$1,899Save $300
Walmart: Score savings on Sealy, The Pioneer Woman, Zinus and more.
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Comforter Set, Full / Queen$25$69Save $44
Best fashion deals
Amazon: Pick up dresses under $25, tops under $20, coats under $50 and much more.
Dearfoams Women's Lacey Slipper
Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Adidas: Get up to 65% off with code SCORE.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes
Coach: Up to 50% off select styles.
Coach Outlet: Grab up to 50% off select styles, and up to 70% off clearance.
Cozy Earth: Up to 25% off sitewide.
Everlane: Up to 60% off select styles.
Kate Spade: Snag 30% off with code BLOOM.
Kate Spade Surprise: Scoop up deals of the day and save on bundles.
Kate Spade Surprise Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle$119$378Save $259
Lululemon: Scoop up savings in the brand's "We Made Too Much" section.
Macy's: Score up to 60% off and get free shipping for orders starting at $25.
Nike: Get up to 40% off select styles.
Nordstrom: Up to 50% off thousands of styles.
Zella Zella Hailey Rib High Waist Leggings$42$65Save $23
Tory Burch: Grab a new card case or bag, starting at under $150.
Victoria’s Secret: Get 7 undies for just $35, and over 60% off select styles.
Walmart: Save on Avia, Sofia Vergara Collection and more.
Zappos: Score savings on Ugg, Crocs, Hoka, Reebok and more.
Best beauty deals
With spring just a few weeks away, there's no better time to think about switching over your skincare, experimenting with a new hairstyle, or maybe just nourishing your winter-worn complexion. Score savings on all things skin at True Botanicals, or indulge in a hair-strengthening routine at Amazon. Plus, a new lipstick from Sephora is always a good idea.
Amazon: Score up to 29% off IPL hair removers, 20% off Braun shavers and up to 48% off Crest Whitestrips.
Sephora: Save up to 50% off on select beauty, including picks from Yves Saint Laurent, Patrick Ta and more.
True Botanicals: Take 20% off sitewide.
Ulta: Up to 25% off Kiehl's, 20% off Soap and Glory and more.
What are the best types of deals for Presidents' Day 2023?
Says Madhok: "Additionally, many retailers offer sales on furniture, appliances and mattresses. It's also a good time to find deals on electronics and cars because new models are announced at trade shows around this time so old models have to go."
Which items should you wait to buy later?
If you find a great deal, you should absolutely hop on it. "If you need a tech item, like a smartphone or a laptop, it’s certainly worth looking for a deal," Bodge says. "But you will be more likely to save in this category in July during Amazon Prime Day/Black Friday in July sales." She also recommends that you "hold off on spring apparel."
How to shop the sale
Experts recommend doing the following to ensure you get the best deals this Presidents' Day weekend:
Do your research."Before the sales start, research the items you're interested in purchasing and compare prices from different retailers. This will give you a better sense of what a good deal looks like," she says.
Make a list. If you know what you want to buy, create a list of the items you're looking to buy and stick to it. "This will help you avoid impulse buys and overspending," Madhok says.
Check the return policy. "Make sure you understand the store's return policy before making a purchase, in case you change your mind or the item doesn't meet your expectations," Madhok says.
Use coupons and promo codes. Some retailers may let you use coupons and promo codes on top of sale prices.
Compare prices. "Compare prices of the same product from different retailers, online and offline, to get the best deal possible," Madhok says.
Don’t wait too long. Quick thinking is important. "Popular items sell out quickly during sales, so don’t wait too long to make a purchase if you see something you want," Madhok says.
Follow our Live Blog to see all the best Presidents' Day Sales:
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.