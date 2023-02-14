Presidents' Day sales are here! Get massive discounts from Adidas, Amazon, Target and more

We've rounded up the most jaw-dropping deals for Presidents' Day weekend from Sealy, Adidas, QVC and more. (Photo: Kate Spade, QVC, Sur La Table)

If you were busy taking advantage of holiday sales to get presents for your loved ones, Presidents’ Day weekend is the time to treat yourself to everything you didn’t get — at a deep discount. After all, it is the first major retail event of 2023 and there is a lot to get excited about. "Presidents' Day weekend is typically a good time to find deals on winter clothing and outdoor gear, as retailers look to clear out inventory to make room for spring merchandise," Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site Shefinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. "Additionally, many retailers offer sales on furniture, appliances and mattresses."

Excited yet? We’ve combed the internet for all the best discounts and put together a list of the best deals we’ve found so far. Ready to get the shopping party started?

Presidents' Day weekend is one of the best times to give your bedroom a refresh. Save 35% on Chill Mattresses plus get free pillows and sheets.

Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress $799 $1,239 Save $440 This luxe mattress uses premium memory foam and supportive fabric coils that work together to cradle your body to provide ample support while you sleep. The stretch-knit cover is super soft and breathable and the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. $799 at Cocoon by Sealy

As always, QVC has more than a few deals to celebrate a three-day weekend. Save up to 30% on select brands like Lancome, Benefit, Sun Joe and Honey-can-do.

QVC QVC Honey-Can-Do 33" Foldable Laundry Bounce Back Hamper on Wheels $30 $50 Save $20 The perfect laundry hamper is one that you can hide when it's not in use. This one folds up and it has wheels, so no heavy lift when you have a big load. $30 at QVC

We love a good Kate Spade Surprise sale and for Presidents' Day you can treat yourself to a new handbag for up to 75% off. hundreds of select markdowns — like the elegant Mel Packable Tote for $99 (down from $200!). At these prices, you might want to pick up more than one bag. Ends March 2.

Kate Spade Surprise Kate Spade Kate Spade Mel Packable Tote $99 $299 Save $200 Got travel plans this spring? Not only are celebs bringing back the giant tote but this stylish bag is packable! And at $200 off, it's an amazing deal. $99 at Kate Spade Surprise

We love all the things Oprah loves and this weekend, one of her favorite bedding brands is having a major sale! Cozy Earth is offering up to 25% off sitewide for Presidents' Day — that means discounts on luxury towels, sheets and pajamas! You can even get 20% off items from the list of Oprah's Favorite Things like bamboo joggers.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant $124 $155 Save $31 Back in 2020, Oprah proclaimed her love for the home brand’s loungewear. Snap up the cozy pieces now while they're 20% off. $124 at Cozy Earth

Explore more Presidents' Day sales to shop this weekend:

Amazon Has unleashed tons of deals for Presidents' Day across categories. Save on everything from electronics to beauty products.

Walmart From sleek fashion finds from brands like Levis to air purifiers to help you breathe easier, find markdowns to cure all your winter woes at Walmart this weekend.

Kohl's This weekend, you can take 15% off your order with the offer code SHOP15 and get up to 70% off clearance items. Ends February 20.

Adidas You can score major deals on sneakers, apparel and more at Adidas. The sports gear icon is offering up to 50% off on marked down items. Ends February 28.

Helix Get up to $350 off best-selling mattresses from Helix, plus two free Dream Pillows.

Sur La Table This weekend you can save up to 50% on brands like All-Clad, Scanpan, Green Pan and more for Presidents' Day.

Target Save 25% on select storage & organization items. Ends March 5.

Wayfair This weekend Wayfair is offering up to 70% off across categories for Presidents' Day — from furniture to décor to kitchen items. On top of that, you get free shipping on all orders over $35. Ends February 22.