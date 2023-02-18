Drew Barrymore's favorite shade of her Flower Beauty lipstick is now on sale for President's Day

Drew Barrymore's Flower beauty lipstick looks great on everyone. (Photo: Getty.)

Is there anything Drew Barrymore can't do? She acts, designs gorgeous frying pans, wins over the hearts of millions and she's also really good at creating quality beauty products. Her Flower Beauty line is one of our favorites and not only because her name is attached to it. These exceptional offerings are cruelty-free, accessible and fun, too! They're also affordable. In fact, the Flower Beauty shade that Drew revealed she likes best — the universally flattering Buttercup — is now on sale this Presidents' Day!

The Perfect Pout Moisturizing Lipstick in Buttercup is a neutral pink hue that flatters any skin tone. Dare we say it looks strikingly similar to another one of our universally-flattering favorites, the Pillow Talk lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury, but costs a fraction of the price.

While it's a mass brand sold in drugstores, it has that prestige-quality feel to it. The creamy formula is infused with vitamin E, porcelain flower extract and natural botanicals that provide the perfect balance of moisture and pigment. It's also softly scented with vanilla, so no icky wax smell here.

It offers buildable coverage, so you can layer it to increase the opacity. Or just do a simple swipe for a more sheer, natural look. See Drew in action applying the Buttercup shade below.

Pro tip: You can even layer the shades to mix things up. "Sometimes I'll ‘stack' the shades… first coat ‘Autumn Rose' followed by ‘Buttercup' which makes for my own individualized shade," one five-star reviewer shared. "I just cannot say enough good things about this product."

Clearly, we're not alone in our admiration for this one. Other Walmart shoppers love it for everything from the feel and texture, to its quality and pigmentation. Multiple five-star reviewers even declared that it's "the best lipstick ever."

