Presidents' Day price drop! This top-notch robovac is only $110 right now — save nearly 50%

Korin Miller
Updated

Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors for you. But robovacs typically come with a very unrelaxing price tag. Well, get ready for some serious serenity: Just for today, Amazon has slashed the price of Lefant's highly rated robot vacuum by nearly 50%! (Amazon has a slew of vacuums on sale for Presidents' Day, but this is a deal you definitely don't want to miss.)

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa M210-Pro

What? One hundred minutes is not sufficient to get your carpet, hardwood and tile clean? How's two hours of runtime grab you?

$110 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Robot vacuums are expensive to begin with. Right now, the M210 is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Plus, the nearly $100 discount is jaw-droppingly impressive.

Why do I need this?

M210 vacuum is slim enough to glide under sofas. You can control all the action with a handy app.

Thanks to M210's built-in infrared sensor, this little robo-pal can automatically detect walls, stairs and more, without damaging furniture or falling down stairs. And don't worry about following it around until it's finished — when the vac runs out of power or finishes cleaning, it will automatically return to the charging dock for recharging.

The M210 follows a zig-zag route for effective cleaning, so you don't have to worry about spots getting missed. At under 3 inches tall, this baby can effortlessly cruise under end tables and sofas like it's nothing.

vacuum
We don't want to cause a big dust-up or anything, but we've got the dirt on an incredible robovac deal. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Owners rave about how well the M210 performs across a variety of flooring. "The capacity is large enough to handle a cleaning of our 1,000 square-foot home with cats and a dog and two adults," shared one happy customer. "It does not fall down our basement steps, and does not seem to get stuck in too many places. I am impressed that it actually goes over our very fluffy rug and covers all of our hardwood and tile floor as well."

A fellow fan said the vacuum is "perfect for keeping up with things." They added, "We have two large dogs and four cats, plus two people in the house. We run her every night and she keeps the dust bunnies and hair tumbleweeds at bay."

So, make sure you get on over to Amazon and hit "add to cart" ... unlike this powerful vac on a full charge, this incredible sale won't last long.

Amazon

Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

You can control all the action from your phone while you kick back on the couch.

$110 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

