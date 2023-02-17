The 20+ best Presidents' Day deals on headphones just dropped, from $10
With headphones and earbuds, you get what you pay for: If you want the trifecta of amazing audio, cushy comfort, and stunning good looks, you’re going to shell out some cash. But with Presidents' Day sales, you can get all that (and more) for a lot less. We scoured the holiday offerings from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more, and rounded up the best deals on 'phones and 'buds from all major brands: Apple, Beats, Bose, Samsung and so much more. Scroll and save:
Under $50
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds
Tozo's A1 Mini earbuds pack a total of 22 hours of battery life (between the buds themselves and the case), and come with high enough sound quality that they compete with much pricier brands. And here's a nice bonus: They're available in a half dozen different colors!
"I recently purchased these earbuds, and I am extremely pleased. They are an exceptional value. and the price point couldn't be beat. Easy to pair with my iPhone and my iPad. Very good sound quality. I have small ears, and these earbuds came with three sizes of inserts to choose from, so I have a very good fit and they don't pop out unexpectedly. I highly recommend this product," one user said.
Tozo A2 Mini Wireless Earbuds$17$40Save $23 with coupon
PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds$18$90Save $72 with coupon
Between $50 and $100
$100 and up
Bose Sport Earbuds
Most of us use cheap earbuds for running and working out, but what if you could match your fitness-time sound quality to that of your home? What if instead of a slight tinny noise to keep you motivated as you hammer out that last rep, you could actually hear your favorite tunes? Sport Earbuds deliver top-of-the-line Bose sound quality while simultaneously providing the assurance that they aren't going to fall out of your ears, no matter how intense your workout.
"They're comfortable, sound good, and I've had no issues with them moving or falling out of my ears. I trail-run and mountain-climb, so I go hard," said one climber.