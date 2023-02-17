The 20+ best Presidents' Day deals on headphones just dropped, from $10

Are you approaching Prez Day with a "can"-do attitude? Do you have a "bud" who could use a personal-audio upgrade? Then our holiday headphone roundup is for you! (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

With headphones and earbuds, you get what you pay for: If you want the trifecta of amazing audio, cushy comfort, and stunning good looks, you’re going to shell out some cash. But with Presidents' Day sales, you can get all that (and more) for a lot less. We scoured the holiday offerings from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more, and rounded up the best deals on 'phones and 'buds from all major brands: Apple, Beats, Bose, Samsung and so much more. Scroll and save:

Under $50

Amazon Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 You don't get over 30,000 five-star reviews because your product ISN'T great: These lightweight Bluetooth earbuds are crowd pleasers, and then some. $16 at Amazon

Tozo's A1 Mini earbuds pack a total of 22 hours of battery life (between the buds themselves and the case), and come with high enough sound quality that they compete with much pricier brands. And here's a nice bonus: They're available in a half dozen different colors!

"I recently purchased these earbuds, and I am extremely pleased. They are an exceptional value. and the price point couldn't be beat. Easy to pair with my iPhone and my iPad. Very good sound quality. I have small ears, and these earbuds came with three sizes of inserts to choose from, so I have a very good fit and they don't pop out unexpectedly. I highly recommend this product," one user said.

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector $18 $29 Save $11 See at Amazon

Tozo A2 Mini Wireless Earbuds $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $22 $70 Save $48 See at Walmart

Hoey Wireless Earbuds $26 $38 Save $12 See at Walmart

PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds $18 $90 Save $72 with coupon See at Amazon

Between $50 and $100

LG Tone Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $56 $130 Save $74 See at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Sport X10 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds $56 $80 Save $24 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro R190 Bluetooth Earbuds $55 $200 Save $145 See at Amazon

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud $68 $100 Save $32 See at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $80 $120 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $99 $159 Save $60 See at Walmart

$100 and up

Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds $129 $149 Save $20 Bose is one of the most beloved brands for a reason, and these earbuds reflect that quality. $129 at Amazon

Most of us use cheap earbuds for running and working out, but what if you could match your fitness-time sound quality to that of your home? What if instead of a slight tinny noise to keep you motivated as you hammer out that last rep, you could actually hear your favorite tunes? Sport Earbuds deliver top-of-the-line Bose sound quality while simultaneously providing the assurance that they aren't going to fall out of your ears, no matter how intense your workout.

"They're comfortable, sound good, and I've had no issues with them moving or falling out of my ears. I trail-run and mountain-climb, so I go hard," said one climber.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — Graphite $109 $180 Save $71 See at Walmart

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $239 Save $39 See at Walmart

Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Earbuds $228 $280 Save $52 See at Amazon