The best Presidents' Day sales on air purifiers will have you breathing better fast

Since winter typically means spending more time indoors, you should think about the air quality inside your home. Air purifiers can help suck dirt, dust, mold, and even germs out of the air you breathe, leaving cleaner, healthier air in its wake.

Right now, many of the best air purifiers are included in Presidents' Day sales, making now the perfect time to buy. You can grab top-performing air purifiers from the being brands at a refreshing discount. Of course, these lower-than-normal prices won't last. Here are the biggest deals from around the web that you'll want to take advantage of before they sell out.

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH is massively popular — and efficient. This purifier has a four-stage filtration system that can capture and reduce up to 99.97 percent of particles, pollen and pollutants. The pre-filter is washable, while the True HEPA filter is replaceable. A pollution sensor lets you know the status of your indoor air quality in real-time, and can make adjustments accordingly.

“This is incredible,” one shopper said. “How did I ever live without it? The auto mode really works! We have an open floor plan 1600 square foot home. The kitchen, living room, dining room, foyer, and breakfast area are all open. And I always have my bedroom door open [...] This sucker had apparently cleaned all the air in my house from the far corner of my room. My husband will go to the other end of the house to vape, and the purifier will detect him and speed up right away. We no longer come home to a house smelling like what we've been cooking.”

The Afloia Gala Air Purifier cleans spaces up to 600 square feet, making it ideal for living rooms and bedrooms. This machine is equipped with a HEPA filter to weed out up to 99.97 percent of allergens, smoke, pollen, odors, dust and mold that are lurking in your air. It even has a night light function, in case you want help seeing in the dark.

"This is a nice, compact and hard-working air cleaner," a five-star fan said. "I cook a great deal so I appreciate the cleaner air. I have also noticed less dust to clean."

Got a larger room to clean? The Honeywell HPA300 Air Purifier is up to the job. This air purifier can snatch up to 99.97 percent of airborne allergens and particles from your air. It also features four cleaning levels to help you get incredibly crisp, fresh air. Worth noting: This purifier can clean rooms that are as large as 465 square feet up to 4.8 times in one hour.

"I have noticed less dust on my furniture and the air in my home just feels lighter, if that makes sense," a happy customer said. "I just changed the carbon filter and it was totally disgusting, I just couldn't believe how filthy dirty it was. It had pet hair along with dust — and lots of it. I'm so glad it was on the filter and not in my house or worse yet in my lungs!"

The Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier offers three stages to get next-level clean air. Stage one features a pre-filter and an activated carbon filter, stage two is a true HEPA filter, and stage 3 features a UV-C light. The end result? Up to 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, dander and pathogens are sucked out of your air. Flip through three fan speeds until you find the one that's right for you.

"This thing is beautiful," a happy customer said. "It runs super well, is extremely easy to set up and makes me feel safer about staying somewhere with possible allergens. I have a fan on its lowest setting that's making much more white noise than the PureZone."

If you want an air purifier with some smarts, then consider the Levoit Core 400S. You can connect it to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you can control it via voice command. The app allows you to control the 400S remotely, whether you’re home or away. You can also create schedules for it to run at certain times of the day. Most importantly, its three-stage True HEPA filtration system can capture large and small particles alike.

“This is a healing machine!” raved one Amazon shopper. “This thing has eliminated our allergies and asthma symptoms. We keep the unit in the center of the house in the kitchen/dinette area. This is able to clean our entire home of pet and cigarette smells within an hour on Speed 4. Keep in mind it’s rated for a space of 403 square feet, but it has no problem covering much larger spaces. The filter that came with the box is still going strong.”

