80+ best Presidents’ Day sales from Target, Home Depot, Amazon, more — save up to 80%

Presidents' Day deals
Presidents' Day 2023 weekend is here, and with this glorious three-day break comes — you guessed it — massive sales at all the major retailers, from Apple to QVC. You can expect a lot of great stuff in the mix. "Presidents' Day weekend is typically a good time to find deals on winter clothing and outdoor gear as retailers look to clear out inventory to make room for spring merchandise," Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site Shefinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. TVs, kitchen gear, comfy shoes and beyond: We've sorted through hundreds of discounts across dozens of retailers to serve up the best Presidents' Day deals for you on a silver platter.

Presidents' Day TV deals

This weekend is incredible for finding "deals on electronics and cars because new models are announced at trade shows around this time, so old models have to go," shopping expert Trae Bodge, tells Yahoo Life. From Fire TVs to Roku TVs, these are the best we've found.

Amazon: Score a Smart Fire TV starting at $130 and snag savings on Insignia, Hisense, Samsung and more.

  • Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

    $230$410Save $180
    See at Amazon

  • TCL TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

    $268$600Save $332
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $250$400Save $150
    See at Amazon

Best Buy: Pick up a new Smart TV starting at $80 and grab a Samsung, Sony or LG TV starting as low as $150.

  • LG LG 50” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

    $300$380Save $80
    See at Amazon

Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.

  • Samsung Samsung 55” Class LS03B - The Frame Smart TV

    $1,200$1,500Save $300
    See at Samsung

Walmart: Score savings on onn., Hisense, Vizio, TCL and more top brands.

  • VIZIO Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09

    $298$358Save $60
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$338Save $40
    See at Walmart

Best headphone and earbud deals

Whether you want in-ear buds or over-the-ear cans, there's a deal for you from Apple, Beats, Bose and other top brands.

Amazon: Score up to 50% off JBL, $50 off Bose headphones and more.

  • TOZO Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones

    $21$50Save $29
    See at Amazon

  • Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $200$249Save $49
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $130$200Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Bose Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700

    $329$379Save $50
    See at Amazon

Walmart: Snag savings on Apple AirPods, Sony and Soundcore by Anker.

  • onn. Onn. Over Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

    $40$50Save $10
    See at Walmart

Best laptop, tablet and other tech deals

Maybe your home office needs an update, or perhaps you want to take your work on the road. These powerhouses from Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and more will add next-level audio, video and speed to your tasks.

Amazon: Save over 60% on Lenovo laptops, 50% off Amazon devices and more.

  • Lenovo Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen

    $382$959Save $577
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

    $75$130Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display

    $60$120Save $60
    See at Amazon

Lenovo: Save up to 81% on the brand's doorbuster deals.

  • Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11")

    $229$939Save $710
    See at Lenovo

  • Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 (11")

    $169$919Save $750
    See at Lenovo

Walmart: Save $60 on an Apple iPad, up to $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab and more.

  • Acer Spin 513 Qualcomm 4GB/64GB Chromebook

    $247$400Save $153
    See at Walmart

  • Gateway Gateway 14.1" 2-in-1 Elite Notebook

    $499$699Save $200
    See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

Don't wait till Presidents' Day to give your kitchen a hardworking makeover. Your favorite retailers have brand-name countertop appliances, kitchen tools, cookware and more at massive discounts.

Amazon: Scoop up to 31% off Instant brands appliances, 40% off Crockpots and over 60% off Henckel's knives.

  • Henckels Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $130$345Save $215
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchellence Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories: 3-Stage Knife Sharpener

    $12$30Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4 Quart Air Fryer Oven

    $90$130Save $40
    See at Amazon

Home Depot: Up to 25% off select small kitchen appliances.

HSN: Grab up to 30% off thousands of deals and up to 50% off all clearance. Also, take advantage of five Flex-Pays on everything.

  • Henckels International Dynamic 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Starter Set

    $37$69Save $32
    See at HSN

QVC: Get 4 Easy-Pays on all kitchen and food items — and don't forget about scoring savings on thousands of marked-down finds.

  • Staub Ceramics 2pc Rectangular Baking Dish Set

    $50$90Save $40
    See at QVC

Our Place: Take 25% off the iconic Always pan.

Target: Get up to 20% off kitchen appliances.

  • KitchenAid KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer

    $280$450Save $170
    See at Target

Walmart: Take advantage of markdowns on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, The Pioneer Woman, Keurig and more.

  • Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 9QT TriZone Air Fryer

    $119$139Save $20
    See at Walmart

  • Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender

    $25$45Save $20
    See at Walmart

  • Magic Bullet Mini 14 oz. Compact Personal Blender

    $25$35Save $10
    See at Walmart

Best vacuum deals

Looking for incredible suction and pet hair–banishing abilities? These upright, stick and robot vacuums by respected brands like Shark and Dyson will get the job done with efficiency and ease — and you'll save big bucks in the process.

Amazon: Take advantage of sales on Shark, Bissell and more of your favorite brands.

  • Black+Decker Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $43$61Save $18
    See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $150 on the brand's iconic vacuums.

Target: Snag a vacuum for under $50 and score savings on brands including Shark, Hoover, Dirt Devil and much more.

  • Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum

    $170$200Save $30
    See at Target

Walmart: Suck up savings on Hoover, Eufy and Dyson vacs.

  • Shark Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

    $248$450Save $202
    See at Walmart

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

    $97$199Save $102
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Powerlifter Pet Lift-off Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $149$199Save $50
    See at Walmart

Wayfair: Save up to 27% off on Bissell vacuums.

  • Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum Cleaner

    $228$279Save $51
    See at Wayfair

Best bedding and mattress deals

Rest easy knowing that comforters, duvet covers and the most comfortable mattresses on the market by brands like Casper and Purple are all on sale this Presidents' Day weekend. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your bed from the foundation to the sheets — these discounts are huge!

Amazon: Save up to 44% off Zinus and Lucid mattresses.

  • Bedsure Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert

    $29$42Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • Utopia Bedding Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set

    $21$30Save $9
    See at Amazon

Avocado: Up to $880 off mattresses.

Brooklinen: Save up to 15% off bestsellers.

Bear: 35% off sitewide.

  • Bear Star Hybrid Mattress

    $1,126$1,732Save $606
    See at Bear

Casper: Up to 25% off all mattresses.

  • Casper Original Hybrid Mattress

    $1,271$1,695Save $424
    See at Casper

Cocoon by Sealy: Snag 35% off all mattresses.

Helix: Pick up 25% off sitewide, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders.

  • Helix Midnight Luxe, Full Size

    $1,030$1,374
    Save $344 with code
    See at Helix

Nectar: Get 33% off sitewide.

Purple: Up to $900 off mattress sets.

Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on Tempur-Cloud mattresses and up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets.

Serta: Save up to $1,000 on select iComfort mattress sets.

  • Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress, Queen

    $999$1,299Save $300
    See at Serta

Sleep Number: Save up to 50% off select mattresses.

Walmart: Score savings on Sealy, The Pioneer Woman, Sealy, Mainstays and more.

  • Allerease Total Allergy Defense Pillow, 2 Pack

    $20$50Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Balichun All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter

    $30$39Save $9
    See at Walmart

  • Zinus Shalini 41" Upholstered Platform Bed Frame (Queen)

    $199$270Save $71
    See at Walmart

Best fashion deals

Amazon: Pick up dresses under $25, tops under $20, coats under $50 and much more.

Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket

$40$90Save $50
This waterproof ski jacket has captured a ton of attention this winter, thanks to its impressive warmth and chic style. Enjoy adjustable cuffs to seal in warmth, along with multiple zippered pockets to stash your stuff. It's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and the reviews are stellar.
$40 at Amazon
Dearfoams

Dearfoams Women's Lacey Slipper

$22$38Save $16
Treat your feet at home with these cushy slippers. They're made with a memory foam insole for a plush feel, with a clog design that makes it easy to get them on and off. Another nice perk? They're machine washable.
$22 at Amazon
Amazon

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

$41$65Save $24
These fan-favorite sneakers are known for their next-level comfort. They have a performance fit, cushy midsole and a plush feel to have your feet feeling good, even after a long day.
$41 at Amazon

Adidas: Get up to 65% off with code SCORE.

Adidas
Adidas

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes

$53$75Save $22
Step into these shoes for crisp, clean style and comfort. These sneakers feature a memory foam sockliner and cloudfoam midsole that keep your feet cushioned and supported. Adidas shoppers adore this pair of bestselling sneakers. Specifically designed for the female foot, these walking/running hybrids gently hug your dogs with a soft knit upper.
$53 at Adidas

Coach: Up to 50% off select styles.

Coach Outlet: Grab up to 50% off select styles, and up to 70% off clearance.

Cozy Earth: Up to 25% off sitewide.

Everlane: Up to 60% off select styles.

Kate Spade: Snag 30% off with code BLOOM.

Kate Spade Surprise: Scoop up deals of the day and save on bundles.

Lululemon: Scoop up savings in the brand's "We Made Too Much" section.

Macy's: Score up to 60% off and get free shipping for orders starting at $25.

  • Delsey Shadow 5.0 Expandable 19.5" Spinner Carry on Luggage

    $144$360Save $216
    See at Macy's

Nike: Get up to 40% off select styles.

Nordstrom: Up to 50% off thousands of styles.

Nordstrom Rack: Get an extra 40% off select clearance.

Tory Burch: Grab a new card case or bag, starting at under $100.

Victoria’s Secret: Get 7 undies for just $35, and up to 60% off select styles.

Walmart: Save on Avia, Sofia Vergara Collection and more.

Zappos: Score savings on Ugg, Crocs, Hoka, Reebok and more.

Best beauty deals

With spring just a few weeks away, there's no better time to think about switching over your skincare, experimenting with a new hairstyle, or maybe just nourishing your winter-worn complexion. Score savings on all things skin at True Botanicals, or indulge in a hair-strengthening routine at Amazon. Plus, a new lipstick from Sephora is always a good idea.

Amazon: Score up to 29% off IPL hair removers, 20% off Braun shavers and up to 48% off Crest Whitestrips.

Sephora: Save up to 50% off on select beauty, including picks from Yves Saint Laurent, Patrick Ta and more.

  • Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick

    $27$39Save $12
    See at Sephora

True Botanicals: Take 20% off sitewide.

Ulta: Up to 25% off Kiehl's, 20% off Soap and Glory and more.

What are the best types of deals for Presidents' Day 2023?

Says Madhok: "Additionally, many retailers offer sales on furniture, appliances and mattresses. It's also a good time to find deals on electronics and cars because new models are announced at trade shows around this time so old models have to go."

Which items should you wait to buy later?

If you find a great deal, you should absolutely hop on it. "If you need a tech item, like a smartphone or a laptop, it’s certainly worth looking for a deal," Bodge says. "But you will be more likely to save in this category in July during Amazon Prime Day/Black Friday in July sales." She also recommends that you "hold off on spring apparel."

How to shop the sale

Experts recommend doing the following to ensure you get the best deals this Presidents' Day weekend:

  • Do your research."Before the sales start, research the items you're interested in purchasing and compare prices from different retailers. This will give you a better sense of what a good deal looks like," she says.

  • Make a list. If you know what you want to buy, create a list of the items you're looking to buy and stick to it. "This will help you avoid impulse buys and overspending," Madhok says.

  • Check the return policy. "Make sure you understand the store's return policy before making a purchase, in case you change your mind or the item doesn't meet your expectations," Madhok says.

  • Use coupons and promo codes. Some retailers may let you use coupons and promo codes on top of sale prices.

  • Compare prices. "Compare prices of the same product from different retailers, online and offline, to get the best deal possible," Madhok says.

  • Don’t wait too long. Quick thinking is important. "Popular items sell out quickly during sales, so don’t wait too long to make a purchase if you see something you want," Madhok says.

