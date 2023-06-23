President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Hosted a Glamorous State Dinner at the White House

Last night, President Biden and First Lady Biden hosted India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a State Dinner at the White House. This is the third state dinner of the Biden administration—and many of his family members were in attendance last night, including the Bidens' daughter Ashley Biden, granddaughter Naomi Biden, and the president's brother James Biden.

"When we come together around a table, to break bread and share stories—when we sit shoulder to shoulder, and speak heart to heart—we find the invisible threads that tie us to one another. We see the possibilities those connections bring," the First Lady said during a media preview of the dinner. "It’s a lesson I learned from my mom: that with a handful of fresh flowers and a set of candles, an ordinary dinner could become a magical moment—the laughter and joy and kind words staying with us long after the dishes were cleared away. And I try to bring that same spirit to the events we host here."

She continued, "With this official State Visit, we are bringing together the world’s oldest and the world’s largest democracies. After years of strengthening ties, the U.S.-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges. But our relationship isn’t only about governments. We’re celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe—those who feel the bonds of home in both of our countries."

You can see the full guest list here. Scroll through for a few of the notable attendees:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Here, the two step out of the White House before the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the North Portico.

Chip Somodevilla - Getty Images

Dr. Biden wore a sequined emerald green Ralph Lauren gown, a nod to the flag of India.

More on Jill Biden's First Lady Fashion

Chip Somodevilla - Getty Images

The Bidens pose for a photo with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS - Getty Images

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal

Naomi Biden, President Biden's granddaughter, and her husband Peter Neal. The two married at the White House this past fall, and are currently living there, too.

Story continues

Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images

Ralph Lauren and Ricky Lauren

The famed American designer paired his tuxedo with New Balance sneakers.

Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images

Ashley Biden (L) and Seema Sadanandan (R)

Joe and Jill's daughter Ashley Biden was in attendance, wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown with a draped pearl bolero. Sadanandan is the Criminal Justice Director at ACLU of the Nation's Capital.

Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden was at the dinner, his first public appearance since his plea deal agreement. "The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment," White House spokesman Ian Sams said yesterday.

STEFANI REYNOLDS - Getty Images

Huma Abedin

A close aide of Hillary Clinton returned to the White House.

STEFANI REYNOLDS - Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi

The former Speaker of the House attended with her husband Paul.

STEFANI REYNOLDS - Getty Images

Kevin McCarthy and Emily Norris McCarthy

The current Speaker of the House was there, too.

Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images

M. Night Shyamalan and Dr. Bhavna Vaswani Shyamalan

The Indian-American filmmaker attended with his wife, a psychologist. She wrote on Instagram, "Not often I get to express my desi roots. I miss how it feels."

Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images

Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss

The famed U.S. tennis player, and advocate for gender equality, Billie Jean King attended with her wife, South African tennis player Ilana Kloss.

STEFANI REYNOLDS - Getty Images

Sameer Patel (L) and Shannon Patel

Patel is the conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

STEFANI REYNOLDS - Getty Images

Tim Cook (L) and Lisa Jackson (R)

The Apple CEO arrived with the Apple VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images

Dr. Vivek Murthy (R) and Dr. Alice Chen

The U.S. Surgeon General was among the guests, with his wife Alice.

STEFANI REYNOLDS - Getty Images

Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King

The eldest son of Martin Luther King, Jr., and his wife, Arndrea.

Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images

Antony Blinken and Evan Ryan

Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, arrived with Ryan, assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary.

Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images

You Might Also Like