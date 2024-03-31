Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach promotes two longtime staffers, launches newsletter

Two long-serving staff members at the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, Katie Jacob and Aimee Sunny, have been promoted.

Jacob has moved up to vice president after seven years as director of programming and as director of education.

“My goal is to ensure that our educational and archival resources are accessible to every corner of our community,” Jacob said. “I am committed to crafting compelling content for our programming that delves deeper into the remarkable architectural and cultural heritage of Palm Beach.”

Sunny, also previously the education director, has been promoted to director of preservation and planning. She said she hopes “to be a source of information and assistance for applicants going through the design review processes.”

Beachgoers relax on the sand in Phipps Ocean Park. The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach is spearheading plans and raising money to redevelop the park.

“Katie and Aimee have been instrumental in the growth and success of the foundation to date,” said President and CEO Amanda Skier. “Their dedication is unmatched, and the executive committee and I have every confidence in them as they take on their new prospective roles.”

Foundation adds botanical curator, public affairs director

The foundation also is adding two staffers: Botanical Curator Keith Buttry and Director of Public Affairs Mackey Reed.

A horticulturist and educator, Buttry will work at Phipps Ocean Park. He is the founder and owner of Neglected Plants, a local company dedicated to the conservation and planting of plants native to Florida.

“I hope to develop the Coastal Restoration Center and Phipps Ocean Park into premier educational centers for coastal ecosystems and plants,” Buttry said. “My goal is to help the community see what native plants are available and how to utilize them in their landscape.”

Reed has been named director of public affairs. She is a former political operative who has developed message and media strategy for several successful campaigns.

“There isn’t a huge difference between running a political campaign and advancing the work of a nonprofit,” Reed said. “It’s about the message and getting it out there. We are already making headway with our new newsletter ... Next, I’m thinking about our 30-second elevator pitch. What’s going to attract the rapidly growing group of new Palm Beach residents to the important work of the Foundation? My goal is to home in on that message.”

Foundation launches advocacy newsletter 'The Watchlist'

The foundation also announced the launch of its bimonthly newsletter, "The Watchlist," designed to keep its members and the general public abreast of what the Town Council, Landmarks Preservation Commission and Architectural Review Commission are doing.

The first Watchlist will be sent at the start of each month after the Town Council agenda is released. Foundation staff will thoroughly review the applications and town staff reports.

The subsequent newsletter, serving as a comprehensive roundup of news, will be distributed after the architectural commission meeting at the month’s end, summarizing relevant activities.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Preservation of Palm Beach County names vice president, education chief