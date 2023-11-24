Prepare to Save a Fortune With These Vacuum Deals—Including Dyson, Roomba, and More

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We're talking discounts up to 75% off!

Real Simple / Marcus Millan

Vacuum Black Friday deals are here and now is the time to add these items to your cart ASAP. Whether you’re looking for a vacuum that’ll deep clean the whole house, searching for an easy-to-grab vacuum for quick spot-cleans, or grabbing a robot helper that is meant to set and forget, we found the 40 best deals on upright, stick, handheld, and robot vacuum cleaners with prices starting at only $30. From Dyson, Bissell, Hoover, and more, we found savings of up to 75 percent off from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and Target this Black Friday. Plus, our best-tested robot vacuum cleaner, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, is on sale for 42 percent off.

Related: The 12 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Vacuum Black Friday Deals

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

Amazon

A robot vacuum is the way to go for an automated helper that completely removes the time-consuming chore from your plate. Just set up the small cleaner, and away it goes, picking up dirt and crumbs. For a super self-sufficient vacuum, the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum’s self-emptying base allows for up to 45 days in between cleanouts, and when it’s time to, simply empty the base, there’s no messing with the robot itself. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuum, and with its highly customizable app, we can see why. One five-star reviewer loves that scheduling is “hassle free,” they have it set up to clean automatically every few days and don’t have to open the app up.

Best Black Friday Upright Vacuum Deals

Wayfair

A staple in a cleaning closet for a reason: Upright vacuums get the job done and deep clean in a way that most other vacuums cannot. They’re great for homes with pets, carpeting, or large square footage. And upright vacuums don’t have to take up a lot of storage space either, the Dirt Devil Endura Express Bagless Compact Upright Vacuum Cleaner easily tucks away without compromising on suction power. Pet hair is tricky to remove as it embeds into rugs and couches, making it nearly impossible to vacuum up all loose hairs. However, the Shark LA702 Rotator Pet Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is designed specifically for this and utilizes a two-brush-roll system to pick up fine hairs and guard against pet odors from building up in the cleaner with its odor-neutralizing technology.



Best Black Friday Stick Vacuum Deals

Walmart

Stick vacuums are a small-space-friendly alternative to upright vacuums. If you have smaller square footage or not enough storage space, this is the way to go. However, you don’t have to compromise on power, and the Hoover OnePwr WindTunnel cordless stick vacuum has one Amazon reviewer raving about “how powerful the suction is,” thanks to its ability to get at dust and debris deep in carpets. The Dyson V8 Origin Stick Vacuum is a great option for those wanting a lightweight and cord-free cleaner. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, the stick cleaner will last for a whole home sweep on one charge. Weighing only 5.58 pounds, it’s easy to carry from room to room, so no time or sweat is wasted lugging a heavy vacuum.

Best Black Friday Handheld Vacuum Deals

Amazon

Quick messes require a quick and easy tool. Handheld cleaners are ideal for cleaning crumbs and dust off of couches, car seats, curtains, and other areas where pulling out the full-sized vacuum is more of an inconvenience. The stylish Nicebay Cordless Handheld Vacuum has the suction power to get stubborn crumbs in your car, and its LED screen keeps track of battery life and which of the two suction modes it’s in. Plus, this Black Friday, it’s on sale for 75 percent off with a coupon. Keep the Rubot Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner in your console for convenient quick pick-ups while out and about, and keep the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Pet Vacuum on hand at home for those days when your furry friend is shedding.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.