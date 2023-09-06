Prepare To Lose Faith In Humanity After Seeing These 35 Ridiculously Stupid Things People Shared On The Internet Last Month

BuzzFeed
·1 min read
35

1.On math:

"When I was 2 my sister was twice my age; now I'm 40, how old is my sister" with response: "Twice 2 is 4, so add 4 yrs to her current age; school system failed some"
u/ionenbindung / Via reddit.com

2.On dairy:

u/romeovf / Via reddit.com
u/romeovf / Via reddit.com

3.On paint:

Facebook
Facebook

4.On continents:

TikTok
TikTok

5.On the animal kingdom:

Person says "Fun fact: we are animals," and person answers: "fun fact: we actually aren't animals, we are mammals; most animals are mammals too; we may be similar, but no — stop being a brickhead and think before you comment"
YouTube

6.On fish:

"Name a fish that does not have the letter 'A' in it," and person responds "Dolphin"
Facebook

7.On germs:

Person says germs may be black magic because "no one has ever directly observed one"; when person says they've seen bacteria, viruses, and parasites from years in a microbiology lab, person asks if they've seen one without a "microscope"
Twitter

8.On vanilla ice cream:

Person posts photo of vanilla ice cream with tiny specks and says, "Bought this ice cream last week; notice all the black flecks? I didn't notice till I had a few mouthfuls and thought it was gritty; anyone else had this problem or know what it could be?"
u/SilntAlgae / Via reddit.com

9.On mirrors:

TikTok
TikTok

10.On cells:

Twitter
Twitter

11.On Germany:

"BMW is a German-owned company"; "nope it's European"
u/the123king-reddit / Via reddit.com

12.On the miracle of life:

"Doctor: 'Congrats you're having a boy and a girl'"; comment: "This will never happen, twins can only be the same"; "you can have a boy and a girl"; "different gender twins happen all the time"
u/parrotsaregoated / Via reddit.com

13.On outside:

Re: photo, someone asks, "How did you add the clouds background?" Response: "That's the sky, we were outside"
TikTok

14.On gravity:

"If gravity is not strong enough to stop a small stream from flowing to its lowest point, then what is stopping the oceans north of the equator from emptying into oceans south of the equator? Gravity is pseudo science"
Twitter

15.On language:

"I'm American and here in the state miss we say whala; voila is an instrument miss know everything and don't know shit"
u/couldaspongedothis / Via reddit.com

16.On cheese:

Photo of cheese slicer cutting Swiss cheese, with caption: "Cutting cheese with a knife? Barbarians? We in Scandinavia use this tool"; "That's why your a country not a nation"
Facebook

17.On housing prices:

"300,000 for that house is straight up money laundry"
u/SinTrash_ / Via reddit.com

18.On the human body:

"If you were revamping the human body and were to give boobs an actual useful function instead of just sex appeal, what would you have them do?" "I don't know, maybe something crazy like feeding our babies?"
reddit.com

19.On recipe ingredients:

Person substitutes shredded kale for carrots in a recipe because carrots have way too much sugar, then wonders why the cake turned out nasty and also dry
Betty Crocker

20.On birthdays:

"how can you turn 0 years old"
reddit.com

21.On Greeks:

"WHOA GREEKS STILL EXIST THAT'S SOOO COOOOOOOOLLLLLL"
YouTube

22.On prunes:

"a prune is a dried plum"
u/shandelion / Via reddit.com

23.On Georgia:

"They found a humanoid tooth in Georgia (country not the state) that's 1.8 million years old," response: "Georgia is a state not a country (United States is a country)"
Twitter

24.On surprises:

"now olive the sudden there is a CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE."
reddit.com

25.On dimensions:

"It's from the wall to almost the door"
reddit.com

26.On gravity:

"Globers be like gravity"
Facebook

27.On Africa:

Twitter
Twitter

28.On the 50 states:

"Have you been to the USA before?"
u/dl8 / Via reddit.com

29.On weapons:

"These are real numb trucks."
Facebook

30.On the Earth's age:

"Then why are we in years 2023?"
TikTok

31.On cloud formations:

"The chemicals are so magnetic, they repel each other"
Facebook

32.On Texas:

"Texas is like twice the size of Europe alone."
reddit.com

33.On 5G:

"#Stop5G"
Twitter

34.On flossing:

"Flossing Pushes Bad Bacteria back into the Bloodstream"
Facebook

35.And on cheese:

"Technically any mold that grows is just bonus bleu cheese."

My stomach hurts just reading this.

reddit.com

Recommended Stories