Prepare to Do Some Damage: Score Savings on Sephora's Best-Selling Makeup and Skincare

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get the best beauty deals.

Beauty lovers, rejoice: The Sephora Savings Event has arrived with discounts on all kinds of makeup and skincare products. Beauty Insiders get 10 percent off with the code TIMETOSAVE through November 6, and if you’re a Rouge or VIB member, you get up to 20 percent off. Don’t worry if you’re not a member, though; you can quickly sign up here for free to access the sale.

You definitely don’t want to miss out on these deals. Moisturizers, highlighters, lip balms, perfumes, sunscreens, and more from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, Benefit, Supergoop!, and Laneige are on sale for as little as $13. And becoming a Beauty Insider has additional benefits beyond just this sale—every time you shop, you’ll earn points to access discounts. Try out a new product or stock up on all your favorites while the Sephora Savings Event lasts.

Best Sephora Savings Event Deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

$24

$22

Slather on this hydrating mask before bed, and you’ll wake up with soft, plump lips. And you can even wear it during the day as a lip gloss. It’s made with coconut oil and shea to moisturize and berries to provide antioxidants that protect your skin. There are seven delicious flavors to choose from, including two new seasonal options called Peppermint and Caramel Apple.

Benefit Benetint Liquid Lip Blush and Cheek Tint

$24

$22

Putting together a makeup look doesn’t get much easier than using this blush that doubles as lip color. Sephora shoppers love the tint so much that they’ve given it more than 2,000 five-star ratings. The non-drying formula is smudge- and transfer-proof, so you can eat, drink, and talk without having to reapply. Plus, it’s made without harmful formaldehydes, sulfates, or phthalates.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

$49

$44

Hurry to grab the viral Hollywood Flawless Filter while it’s on sale. It provides a more natural look than heavy foundations while covering imperfections and minimizing the appearance of pores—basically like an IRL filter. Apply the product on its own, mix it with foundation, or use it as a primer to moisturize your skin and give it a glowy look.

Shop more skincare and makeup from the Sephora Savings Event below now through November 6.

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Top 5 Set

$45

$41

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum

$35

$32

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm Best-Sellers Duo

$24

$22

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Duo Set

$32

$29

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks

$26

$23

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Nourishing Whipped Refillable Moisturizer

$62

$56

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

$25

$23

Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve

$14

$13

Kosas Plump and Juicy Vegan Collagen and Probiotic Spray-On Serum

$48

$43

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit

$32

$29

Supergoop! Glowscreen Spf 40 Sunscreen

$38

$34

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Travel Perfume Set

$34

$31

Dior Lip Glow Oil

$40

$36

