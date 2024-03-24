Prepare To Be Comforted By The Most Wholesome Posts From This Week

Welcome back to another week of wholesome posts! I scrolled through so many bleak, depressing posts in search of these gems. Sometimes you just need a little break from the stress, so please enjoy as you indulge in this week's comfy content:

Twitter: @contextdogs

one for the body, one for the mind, one for the spirit pic.twitter.com/68dCyNJ3PV — squirt kobain (@theaprilpapers) March 16, 2024

Twitter: @theaprilpapers

Twitter: @switchbeerflip

this is what it’s all about baby. this is why we do it. pic.twitter.com/TF6D2f86JP — emily 🍉 (@cooIboobs) March 14, 2024

Twitter: @cooIboobs

(Wisely) I had to crack a few eggs to make this omelette — pea (@postingtime) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @postingtime

Salted butter on sourdough toast makes me believe in a brighter future — the dreaded pirate jordyn (@jordynejoness) March 16, 2024

Twitter: @jordynejoness

this is the best update in the world https://t.co/CDeWWQ3IFy pic.twitter.com/nWmwCTKsvL — Puri🤍 (@Purilly) March 19, 2024

ConcernedApe / Via Twitter: @Purilly

Twitter: @contextdogs

hey do you wanna hang out sometime? the prophecy foretold our love — clare (@sadderlizards) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @sadderlizards

God bless costco man pic.twitter.com/2cDZfIyLQH — Junior (@JrMoneyGetting) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @JrMoneyGetting

Twitter: @lovesickdoe

there are cathedrals everywhere for those with the eyes to see pic.twitter.com/y5Kk4S4O4i — snoopy posters (@snoomfies) March 17, 2024

Twitter: @snoomfies

I would pick you up from the airport in every lifetime — Brock (@brockomole) March 14, 2024

Twitter: @brockomole

imagining a daytime nap in mid-july with the windows open and birds chirping pic.twitter.com/W7dhmxAEJv — aaron (@BLUEDENlM) March 17, 2024

ABC / Via Twitter: @BLUEDENlM

egg thief!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5nrTKB4si2 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 17, 2024

Twitter: @ShouldHaveCat

Twitter: @PunchingCat

Get in loser. We’re gonna love ourselves like nobody else can — RAMSEY (@rumsey_lol) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @rumsey_lol

Twitter: @contextdogs

Warm weather is going to fix me. For good this time. Forget the previous years I’ve said this — Meg (@megannn_lynne) March 20, 2024

Twitter: @megannn_lynne

Twitter: @mischiefanimals

Twitter: @northstardoll

I'm busy forgiving myself — teeth (@teeth12345) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @teeth12345

