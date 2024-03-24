Prepare To Be Comforted By The Most Wholesome Posts From This Week
Welcome back to another week of wholesome posts! I scrolled through so many bleak, depressing posts in search of these gems. Sometimes you just need a little break from the stress, so please enjoy as you indulge in this week's comfy content:
1.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) March 15, 2024
2.
one for the body, one for the mind, one for the spirit pic.twitter.com/68dCyNJ3PV
— squirt kobain (@theaprilpapers) March 16, 2024
3.
— caveman having a beer (@switchbeerflip) March 20, 2024
4.
this is what it’s all about baby. this is why we do it. pic.twitter.com/TF6D2f86JP
— emily 🍉 (@cooIboobs) March 14, 2024
5.
(Wisely) I had to crack a few eggs to make this omelette
— pea (@postingtime) March 19, 2024
6.
Salted butter on sourdough toast makes me believe in a brighter future
— the dreaded pirate jordyn (@jordynejoness) March 16, 2024
7.
this is the best update in the world https://t.co/CDeWWQ3IFy pic.twitter.com/nWmwCTKsvL
— Puri🤍 (@Purilly) March 19, 2024
ConcernedApe / Via Twitter: @Purilly
8.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) March 19, 2024
9.
hey do you wanna hang out sometime? the prophecy foretold our love
— clare (@sadderlizards) March 19, 2024
10.
God bless costco man pic.twitter.com/2cDZfIyLQH
— Junior (@JrMoneyGetting) March 19, 2024
11.
i love u pic.twitter.com/UIS3K7uzBR
— /ᐠ - ˕ -マ (@lovesickdoe) March 17, 2024
12.
there are cathedrals everywhere for those with the eyes to see pic.twitter.com/y5Kk4S4O4i
— snoopy posters (@snoomfies) March 17, 2024
13.
I would pick you up from the airport in every lifetime
— Brock (@brockomole) March 14, 2024
14.
imagining a daytime nap in mid-july with the windows open and birds chirping pic.twitter.com/W7dhmxAEJv
— aaron (@BLUEDENlM) March 17, 2024
ABC / Via Twitter: @BLUEDENlM
15.
egg thief!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5nrTKB4si2
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 17, 2024
16.
— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) March 16, 2024
17.
Get in loser. We’re gonna love ourselves like nobody else can
— RAMSEY (@rumsey_lol) March 19, 2024
18.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) March 15, 2024
19.
Warm weather is going to fix me. For good this time. Forget the previous years I’ve said this
— Meg (@megannn_lynne) March 20, 2024
20.
— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) March 18, 2024
21.
— ✧ (@northstardoll) March 18, 2024
22.
I'm busy forgiving myself
— teeth (@teeth12345) March 19, 2024
