How can you prepare for the 'active' hurricane season ahead? Here's what to know.

The National Hurricane Center and AccuWeather have both sounded off warnings for the current hurricane season, which they predict will be very active, even in the Northeast region of the country.

AccuWeather meteorologists expressed concern about "a serious threat of rapidly intensifying storms during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season," which could leave families, businesses, and government leaders with less time to prepare in some cases.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is predicting there is an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near normal season and a 5% chance for a below-normal season.

How can people get ready for these storms? Hurricane expert Clint DeBoer, a Florida resident, is sharing his tips for being prepared. Here's what DeBoer suggests.

Make sure you have water on hand

Have about a gallon of water per person per day to cover both drinking and washing/rinsing. If some of your food requires water, add that into the equation.

Should you buy food before hurricanes?

Pick up a variety of foods before storms and keep in mind that you should be able to go shopping after just a few days following a storm. Here are some of the foods you might need:

Canned goods (meats, fruits, and vegetables)

Cereal

Dried fruits

Peanut butter and crackers

Granola/protein bars and fruit bars

Canned juices

Shelf-stable (non-perishable) pasteurized and/or powdered milk

Comfort foods

What are some supplies people might need?

For young parents—don’t forget to have baby food and/or formula if needed as well as a stockpile of wipes, diapers, etc. The same goes for feminine hygiene products. Make sure to have at least two filled 20-gallon propane tanks for the grill.

What's in a hurricane-disaster kit?

Emergency preparedness kit

Some of the supplies should include:

When does hurricane season start?

The hurricane season just began on June 1, 2024, according to to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

How many hurricanes and storms are at hand?

NHC forecasters are predicting:

17-25 named storms

8-13 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

How many hurricanes in an average hurricane season?

Based on a 30-year average from 1991 to 2020, the typical Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes, according to NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

NOAA stated that the first named storm typically forms in mid-to-late June, while the first hurricane tends to form in early to mid-August. The first major hurricane forms in late August or early September.

What's causing this potential surge in hurricanes?

AccuWeather stated that factors like a switch to a La Niña pattern, record-breaking warm ocean temperatures and warm waters at deep depths "are all red flags" for a bad hurricane season.

