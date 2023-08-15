Prep football: Freeney aims for improved defense at Saks

Aug. 15—Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.

SAKS — It took just one season for Alphonso Freeney to help turn a Florida high school program that didn't win a game into a 9-2 playoff team.

Upon moving back to Calhoun County after one season at Pasco High School in Tampa, Fla., Freeney is expecting even bigger things from his Saks High team this season.

"Just being back here has been great," Freeney said. "I've been able to see a lot of old friends that I knew in college, and coming back, I get to reconnect with them and spend time with them. And, I've got a lot of them as coaches. You've got Brenton Tolson — me and him were teammates in college at JSU. Rocky Hayes, he's like my little brother, so it's been refreshing to be back."

In his first few months, Freeney has been able to put together an impressive 12-person coaching staff, which includes defensive coordinator Wesley Ginn, former JSU linebacker Tolson and former Arkansas State all-conference defensive back Hayes.

With the impressive coaching staff he's put together and the new team philosophy on getting to the football, Freeney said that he expects the team to have one of the best defenses in the state.

"I think we're going to be great," Freeney said. "The biggest thing I'm bringing to the defense and I've been telling them and I stay all about is getting to the football, because that's the biggest thing about last year. They were really good last year. They've been good in the past, but you turn on the film and not all 11 are getting to the football.

"I think that's the thing we're stressing, and Coach Ginn is also stressing this year is we need 11 guys to the football, and if you're not getting to a football, that's not the standard, you're not on our defense. We've got high expectations for our defense."

One of the key leaders on the team's defense is lineman Mason Stevens, who Freeney said plays both sides of the ball at a high level.

"Mason Stevens may be one of the fastest D-lineman I've been around," Freeney said. "Mason will probably run a 4.7 for as big as he is, and he's going to be the heart and soul of our offensive line and defensive line. The kid plays both ways, and he plays both ways like he plays one way."

Stevens said that both he and his teammates have embraced the new motivation that Freeney and coaching staff has brought to the program.

"Everybody's on it," Stevens said. "Everybody wants to improve because of the coaches pushing us to improve."

Along with bragging on linebacker Gage Brown and defensive lineman Joseph Buggs as the team's leaders, Freeney also said that he's noticed improvements from the team's defensive backs.

"They're getting it," Freeney said. "I think also what helped us is going and being in the 7-on-7s in Gadsden and against those bigger schools and things like that. Then we went to Boaz and were in there with bigger schools. I don't want the first time we see teams come out throwing the ball that way and throwing the ball well to be Sylvania or be in the playoffs."

Defensive back Christian Smith said that the team has a lot more motivation to succeed than in years' past, with there being more "want" on this team than in years' past.

"We have had a lot of good defenses, but this defense I expect to be a lot tougher than last year's defense," Smith said. "Flying around more, there's a lot more want on his team. A lot of guys are counting us out, but there's a lot more want on his team than a lot of guys know."

While there's plenty of returning talent on both sides of the ball, there will be a new face leading the team's offense.

The team will turn to freshman JaMorris Young to serve as the lead quarterback after the transfer of Gavin Doss to Anniston.

Freeney said the freshman, who stands at about 6-foot-2 and weighs 240 pounds, could become one of the best quarterbacks he's ever coached.

"He's doing a great job," Freeney said. "He's really taken on a leadership role on the team as a freshman, and you saw him. He looks like he's a senior, he's a big boy. We're going to use his talent and try to let him thrive."

While Young is having to adjust to the team's new-look offense, which Freeney said will pass more than years' past, he'll have a receiving corps that Freeney described as one of the strong points of the team.

"The versatility is great and the nice thing is how they can run the ball as well," Freeney said. "The way they move with the ball in their hand, I've got to find ways to get them the football. It's only one football. That's another thing, too, is these guys don't complain; they just do their job. They're the most unselfish group of kids I've ever been around."

Tight end and linebacker Mykese Gaffney said that the emergence of a strong pass game should also help Saks' running back tandem of Dorrien Walker and Nick Mixson.

"We have some weapons out there," tight end Mykese Gaffney said. "My good buddy, Christian Smith, and Jacori Avery and Tyeshawn Toney. We're expecting to air the ball out this year, be a lot more dominant in the pass game and when the pass game goes good, then that's when the run game will open up."

