Prep baseball: Wes Brooks to step down from baseball, into administrative role

Aug. 15—After leading Oxford's baseball team to one of the most dominant runs in the school's athletic history, Wes Brooks will be serving his team in a role away from the dugout this season.

On Tuesday morning, Oxford City Schools announced that Brooks will accept a new role as supervisor of safety, operations and athletics for the district.

"We are excited to announce that Coach Wes Brooks has been appointed to serve in a broader capacity with us," Oxford City Schools superintendent Shannon Stanley said in a release. "Although he is resigning his coaching position with baseball, he will continue to work with our students through supervising the Champions Athletic Center, supporting operations with the football program and leading the girls flag football team as head coach. We are excited about the impact Coach Brooks will have with the athletics program with Oxford City Schools."

While he will step down from his title as head baseball coach, Brooks will continue to serve as head coach of Oxford's flag football team, which he led to a Class 6A state title appearance last season.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets finished 39-6 and swept every opponent they faced in the playoffs. Oxford also won a Class 6A, Area 13 title, Calhoun County tournament title and Perfect Game Showdown title as the team won its final 19 games.

"We all think about our next steps, and I've been thinking about mine for a while," Brooks said in a release. "Not many opportunities come up to advance into supervisory athletic roles, and especially not at your own school. It's tough leaving the baseball team, probably the hardest decision I've had to make in my career. I'll miss those kids. I'll only be a few steps away on campus ready to support and help transition the program to the next coach."

Brooks will end his 18-year span as the Yellow Jackets' head baseball coach with a pair of state championships (2012 and 2023) and ended with three straight 30-win seasons.

"After why, the next question someone might ask is if I'll ever coach baseball again," Brooks said in a release. "I can't answer that, but I've learned enough to never say never. What I do know is that I'm committed to growing in the new role, am looking forward to the new challenge and for making my footprint beyond baseball."

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.