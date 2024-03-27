Ashley Tisdale, 38, Is Pregnant With Her Second Child—See Her Sweet Baby Bump



Well, 2024 is certainly setting itself up to mark a major baby boom in the celebrity world. From Sofia Richie Grainge and Vanessa Hudgens to Hilary Duff and Ayesha Curry, the list of A-listers planning to give birth in the coming months only continues to grow. And, of course, there is a new group of reality babies on the horizon, with former Too Hot to Handle contestant Emily Miller and Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent also revealing their pregnancies.

These big announcements come after a baby-bumpin' 2023. Dozens of celebs welcomed little ones last year: Kourtney Kardashian Barker welcomed her first baby with Travis Barker, Naomi Osaka had a baby girl, and Serena Williams gave Olympia a little sis. Even Blake Lively and Lindsay Lohan joined the postpartum crew last year.

So, to help you keep track, here’s every pregnant celebrity with a due date in 2024, as well as those who have already given birth.

Ayesha Curry: Due Spring or Summer 2024

Ayesha announced in Sweet July Magazine that she is expecting her fourth child with husband, NBA star Steph Curry. Ayesh said in the interview that while she and Steph initially thought they were done having kids, they decided last year that "somebody was missing."

Steph also shared a post on Instagram about the news, writing "Vol. 4 ❤️👀😍" in the caption.

Ayesha shared that "so much is different" with pregnancy this time around. "I’m tremendously busy in ways I wasn’t before," she said, noting that her kids are now 5, 8, and 11. "I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we’re balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things," she said. "That’s added an interesting layer to this experience. I’m also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don’t need as much from us."

Ayesha also said that she's doing her best to take care of herself during this time. "Gratitude has been prime. I’m constantly reminding myself that it’s okay to rest," she said. "I’m making it a point to sleep unapologetically. I’ve made it a point to not be hard on myself. This time around, I’m giving myself grace."

Lala Kent: Due Spring or Summer 2024

The Vanderpump Rules star shared that she's expecting her second child. The 33-year-old revealed the news with an Instagram post that featured shots of her 2-year-old daughter Ocean next to Lala's exposed belly, as well as a picture of Lala taking prenatal vitamins.

"I'm expanding my pod," she wrote in the caption.

Lala told Cosmopolitan in January that she had started the process of having a second baby with intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment where sperm is placed inside the uterus to try to fertilize an egg, per the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). Lala noted at the time that she was single and using a donor.

"It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody,'" she said. "And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'"

Lala said she ultimately decided to undergo IUI because she wanted to have more children on her own terms. "I will not gamble on me having my child," she said. "And I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world."

Gabby Sidibe: Due Spring or Summer 2024

Gabby is pregnant with twins, she announced on Instagram!

The 40-year-old “Precious” actress announced that she and her husband Brandon Frankel are expecting with a sweet photo of her rocking a pink dress at a BabyList event.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!” Gabby captioned the sweet post.

Brandon is excited to become a dad, even writing “Twin Dad personality loading 👶🏽👶🏽” in his IG bio. Cute!

ICYDK: Gabby and Brandon met on a dating app and got married in March 2021 in a secret ceremony, per TMZ .

Gabby seems to be in at least her second trimester, she’ll give birth to the babies in the spring or summer.

Aly Michalka: Due March/April 2024

Yup, Aly Michalka and her husband, Stephen Ringer, are expecting a little bundle of joy in 2024. Aly, who is known for her band with her sister, Aly & AJ, found out she was pregnant the morning of her sold-out show at The Greek Theatre in September, and she is currently about six months along.

“Our little one has been on stage with me across three states already and has even done some international traveling!” she shared on IG. Aly says she loves a good surprise, so the couple is not finding out the gender of the baby.

“In the meantime, we’ve been busy getting the nursery ready, meeting with my birth team, eating more protein than usual, going to Pilates, getting good sleep, and drinking lots of water,” she wrote on Instagram. “Somehow we’ve been able to still spend days in the studio writing music which hopefully finds its way into baby’s soul.”

Aly didn’t share when she’s due, but if she says she’s six months along in January, we'll likely see a baby around March or April.

Bria Anderson: Due Spring 2024



MLB free agent Tim Anderson and his wife, Bria, are expecting a third child this year, which Bria revealed when she showed off her baby bump in an IG reel on January 16.

Tim and Bria have two daughters already: Peyton, who is 8, and Paxton, who is 4. Tim made national news in 2022 when he became the center of a cheating scandal.

Bria hasn't shared her due date yet, but it seems likely Baby No. 3 might be arriving sometime in spring 2024.

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski: Due Spring 2024

Bliss Poureetzadi-Goytowski from Netflix’s Love is Blind confirmed in a November 2023 interview with PEOPLE that she and husband Zack Goytowski are expecting their first baby together. The two met and got married on the fourth season of the show.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Bliss told the publication. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing.”

When Bliss found out she was pregnant, she wanted to do a big reveal for her hubby; however, she was about to leave for a trip, so she improvised. The reality TV personality shared with PEOPLE that she bought a cake and wrote “I love You Dad” on it.

“She told me her mother sent us a cake for her birthday,” Zack recalled to the outlet. “I believe that, right? That is actually something she would do... So Bliss is like, 'Open up the cake,' I read it and it says, ‘I Love You Dad,' and I’m like, ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’”

Once he figured everything out, Bliss said that "there were tears that came to his eyes.” Zack also shared that he "was incredibly happy" when he found out the news. "We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen," he explained.

The reality TV stars don’t know the sex of their little one yet, but Bliss told PEOPLE they eventually want both a boy and a girl, but right now their main priority is “just having a healthy baby.”

Giannina Gibelli: Due Spring 2024

Giannina Gibelli, the Love Is Blind alum, 30, and Blake Horstmann, from Bachelor in Paradise, are a reality television match made in heaven, and now they’re expecting.

The pair met while filming All Star Shore in 2021, and their relationship has been brought to new heights. They announced the pregnancy on November 14 to E! News, and they’re expecting the little one to arrive in spring 2024. No word on the sex just yet.

Miranda Kerr: Due Spring 2024

Yup, Miranda Kerr is pregnant with her fourth child. On September 1, the KORA Organics founder announced on Snapchat that she’s expecting not only her fourth baby, but her fourth son. The model posed in a garden wearing a cropped tank top and jeans with her baby bump on display. “So excited to announce baby no. 4,” she captioned the first image. “And it’s a boy🩵🩵🩵🩵."

In July 2022, Miranda told Vogue Australia, “I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys.” She went on to say that she feels “really blessed” to have “three healthy boys” and that she was open to expanding her little fam at the time.

“Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby,” she added.

The model welcomed son Flynn, now 14, her first born, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom in January 2011. Miranda married husband Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the couple welcomed two kids together—Hart, 5, and Myles, 4.

Ashley Tisdale: Due 2024

Another HSM baby is coming! On March 26, Ashley Tisdale revealed that she's expecting her second child with husband Christopher French, a composer. The couple previously welcomed daughter Jupiter in 2021.

"We can’t wait to meet you 💫" the actress captioned her post, which included a series of photos showing off her baby bump.

“here we goooo!” Christopher commented on his wife’s post. “I love you. We can do this lol.”

Ashley's famous friends showed her tons of support in the comments, with singer Madison Beer writing, "omg 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍" Lea Michele added, "So happy for your beautiful family!!! 💓💓💓"

Plus, many fans were excited to see Ashley and Vanessa pregnant at the same time, with one adding, "So you mean to tell me that Sharpay and Gabriella are both preggars?? 😲🙌❤"

Linda Phan: Due Spring or Summer 2024

The Property Brothers' Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, will welcome a second baby this year, they shared on Instagram on January 22.

"Round 2👶I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company❤️❤️,” Drew wrote on IG, with a photo of their son rubbing his mother’s belly.

The couple’s first child, Parker, turned one in May. Fun fact, his birthday is the same as the couple’s wedding anniversary, which means it's definitely a day worth celebrating in their household.

While Linda hasn’t shared her due date, she announced her pregnancy with a photo of her bump in January, so the world can likely expect the baby sometime in the Spring or Summer.

Hilary Duff: Due mid-2024

Hilary announced via Instagram that she and her hubs, Matthew Koma, are welcoming a fourth child (their third together) this year.

"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" the Christmas card displayed on her IG read. "So much for silent nights." No news on the baby's due date or sex yet, but you can be sure WH will keep you updated.

So far, Hilary is already mom to three kids. She shares two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks, 4, with Matthew. She also has a son named Luca, who is 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Rose Mclver: Due mid-2024

Actress Rose Mclver, 35, took the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet by storm and had the perfect accessory in tow: a little baby bump.

On January 7, the Ghosts actress debuted her baby in iconic fashion. The mom-to-be posed for a few pics in a transparent pale pink Gucci dress before serving as a presenter.

The next day, Rose posted a series of snaps from the evening, including an adorable black and white picture with her hubby George Byrne.

“Mum and dad went out ❤️ Huge congrats to Anatomy of a Fall, it was an honor to present Justine Triet the much deserved win! ❤️ @goldenglobes @cbstv," she captioned the post.

In January 2023, the couple tied the knot at a New York courthouse, and then celebrated their marriage in New Zealand, where Rose is from, per People .

This will be George and Rose’s first child together. And since she only just announced to the world that she’s expecting, it’s unclear how far along she is (but likely at least 12 weeks), and there’s no word on the sex just yet!

Sofia Richie Grainge: Due June 2024

Sofia, 25, announced that she's having her first baby with her husband, Elliot Grainge, 30 in an interview with Vogue. The publication posted a series of maternity pictures with Sofia's baby bump on full display.

Sofia posted another black-and-white picture with her hubby. "and then there were three🤍," she wrote.

The couple will be welcoming their Gemini baby in June, but Sofia says the baby is growing pretty fast, "so the due date is a bit up in the air,” she told Vogue.

On April 22, 2023, Sofia and Elliot tied the knot at their extravagant wedding that was so incredibly beautiful it went viral. Now, the couple are expecting their first child together (a girl!!). "My dream in life is to have a daughter," Sofia told Vogue. "Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

"I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive,"Sofia said of her husband, founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects.

Emily Miller: Due June 2024

Too Hot To Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are expecting. The couple will be welcoming their first baby in June, they shared on Instagram. This was exciting news for Emily and Cam, who shared previously that Emily had suffered from an ectopic pregnancy in 2022, per US Weekly.

Emily said she “popped,” and her belly started to show in January, when she shared a few sweet photos. The baby is due in June.

Sydney Lotuaco: Due June 2024

The Bachelor fans may remember Sydney Lotuaco, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season in 2019. While Sydney left on week six voluntarily, she did catch her husband's eye on the hit reality dating show, and her later appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, per the New York Times. Sydney’s husband, Nick Wehby, was watching the show as a guilty pleasure with his roommate and slid into the reality star’s DMs. Nick is actually Sydney’s first-ever boyfriend, too, she shared with the Times.

They got married in Virginia in June, and now they are bringing a baby into the mix. Sydney announced she was pregnant in January 2024, with a photo from the sonogram and then, later, a sweet video of her sharing the news with Nick. She got a balloon with a baby on it, and left the balloon tied to a pregnancy test on their kitchen counter.

In the comments of her original announcement, Sydney also shared that she is due in June.

Since then, Sydney has continued to keep her followers in the loop on Instagram, recently sharing her “first-semester starter pack,” which includes nausea bracelets, gagging, rice, ginger ale, a Dairy Queen blizzard, couch naps, random appetizers, and an iced headache hat.

Here’s to hoping a smoother second and third trimester are in store for Sydney!

Ashley Iaconetti: Due July 2024

Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon will welcome baby number two this summer, they shared with US Weekly. The two got married in 2019, and welcomed their first baby, Dawson, 2, in January 2022.

“We’re very done with two,” Ashley told the outlet, sharing that she had a wonderful experience during her last labor. “I can only hope that it goes the exact same way, and I just get a little scared [when] I will talk to [friends who say], ‘Every birth is different, every pregnancy is different.’ I have some friends who had a worse experience their second time, but I do not have that energy put out there. I’m manifesting a good delivery again.”

She posted a cute Instagram announcing her pregnancy to the world in late January.

Ashley is due in July 2024, but no word on the sex yet.

Peta Murgatroyd: Due July 2024

Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Traitors star Maks Chmerkovskiy, surprised fans when they announced they were expecting a third child, after just having their second in June 2023.

Peta and Maks first met while performing on Broadway in 2009 and reconnected on DWTS in 2012. Maks asked Peta to marry him in 2015 while performing on the show. Peta gave birth to the couple’s first son, Shai, who is 7, in January 2017, per E! News.

Shortly after Shai’s birth, in July 2017, the couple got married in New York. They welcomed their second son, Rio, in June 2023, so Peta was shocked when she found out she was pregnant again. "This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!" she wrote on Instagram.

Peta shared a video of her telling Maks on FaceTime, and it’s seriously sweet.

Peta starts by telling him she’s been nauseous and then eats a pickle on camera. She then tells a confused Maks they need to move into a bigger house with another bedroom before showing him the positive pregnancy test.

“Babe, you’re pregnant! I’m tearing up,” Maks responded. “I’m so happy.” The surprise pregnancy is especially sweet, considering Peta shared her fertility struggles with PEOPLE back in 2022. She suffered three miscarriages trying for her second child and eventually conceived after IVF, she shared. "After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us," Peta shared on Instagram.

India Oxenberg: Due July 2024

Actress and NXIVM survivor India Oxenberg is expecting her first child with husband Patrick D'Ignazio! India casually dropped the news in March with a “belly appreciation post” on Instagram that showcased her bump.

After purchasing a home in Key West, India and Patrick felt ready to expand their family, she told People. She found out the day after Thanksgiving that she was pregnant. “I ended up taking three tests, back-to-back, and they all came out positive," she said. "I couldn't believe it."

India is due July 31 and feels “really emotional” about her pregnancy. “This really is something that I've always wanted, that I, in a way, told myself I didn't want for so long,'" she told the outlet. "Because it was so vulnerable to think about having my own family, and what that means to me."

Sarah Herron: Due Summer 2024

Bachelor alum Sarah Herron announced in her Instagram Stories (via People ) that she is expecting twins with husband Dylan Brown following her journey with IVF.

Sarah shared the good news with her followers with a photo of an ultrasound, writing: “Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in 3 weeks. The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies!”

Sarah revealed that the twins are both female. It's not clear when Sarah is due, but the timing seems to point to a summer 2024 birth.

She also explained that the couple originally thought they were expecting triplets. "What's really crazy that I haven't talked about yet, is that when I went in for 1st ultrasound, there were actually 3 gestational sacs. Yes, that means baby A tried to split and become identical twins, but a yolk and fetal pole never developed. SOOO... this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets," she wrote.

The happy news comes a year after the loss of their first son together, Oliver , when he was just 24 weeks old in January 2023. Sarah previously shared in a moving essay with Women’s Health that Oliver was her “miracle baby after years of IVF.”

Sarah explained that she is still dealing with the grief of his death, writing in her Instagram Story, “Just BAWLED my eyes out in therapy. My grief for Oliver is heavy right now as his heavenly birthday is 12 days away. It hurts so bad, and simultaneously I know he’s sending me these little girls to comfort me right now.”

Sarah has continued to reflect on navigating grief alongside joy during this new pregnancy journey on Instagram. “The morning we found out we were losing Oliver, a friend of mine who’d been through loss encouraged me to take as many photos and videos as I could in our final hours of pregnancy. Still to this day I’m stunned that they’re some of the only videos I have of me pregnant with Oliver. I guess it just never occurred to me to take videos in happier times,” Sarah wrote on Instagram.

This time around, Sarah said that while she’s been very careful to not get “too attached too soon,” she is pushing herself to enjoy and celebrate the special moments of pregnancy.

“When I got out of the shower the other day, and caught my reflection, there was no denying that there are two beautiful little girls growing inside my belly. So while part of me [is] saying ‘play it safe, don’t go there yet’ there’s another part of me, a more authentic part of me that’s saying ‘This is happening. It’s ok to let yourself enjoy it,’” Sarah shared in her post.

She added that while she may not know what the future holds, she’s happy she’ll have the memories. “So my advice to ALL the mamas out there; take the photos and videos—even on the days when you feel sick and uncomfortable in your skin. These days go by so quick and you’ll love being able to look back at yourself growing life—regardless of how you thought you looked.”

Alexa Lemieux: Due Summer 2024

Love Is Blind fan favorites Alexa and Brennon Lemieux announced they are expecting their first child this year in a sweet Instagram post.

“The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon 🤍,” Alexa captioned a photo announcement on Instagram. In the cute post, Alexa, 29, shared a photo of the couple in matching pajamas, with Brennon placing his hand on her baby bump.

In another photo, the couple huddles behind a newspaper reading “BABY LEMIEUX COMING 2024.” Another headline in the newspaper says, “Dallas dogs become brothers to human baby.”

The newspaper also says, “Coming to a Crib Near You Summer 2024,” giving Love Is Blind fans a hint as to Alexa's exact due date.

Jenna Dewan: Due September or early October 2024

Talk about an epic pregnancy reveal. The dancer and actress just dropped some major news on Instagram on January 17: She's having another baby with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

The couple share a 3-year-old son, Callum, born in 2020, and Jenna also has a 10-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Jenna shared the big news with an Instagram that showed her getting serenaded in the tub, before she pans to her pregnant belly. "Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??" she captioned the video. And of course, her friends and fans went totally berserk.

This post was quickly followed up with more maternity photos from her Romper cover. Jenna explained in her interview for the magazine's January edition that this will be her third and final pregnancy.



In the interview, Jenna says that she's in her second trimester, and that she's still working. So far, work has been "amazing" because "it helps balance my mind," Jenna said. "And The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows, and so I think that’s a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant. I’ve been on other sets that are obviously a lot more difficult. So I love it. You’re tired, but when is a mom not tired?”



She added: “I really love being a mom... That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

Elisabeth Moss: Due 2024

Elisabeth Moss, the star of Hulu’s Handmaid's Tale, revealed she’s expecting her first child during a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Jimmy asked the 41-year-old jokingly. “Little bit of both,” she replied.

Elisabeth told the late night talk show host that she’s been feeling “really lucky” throughout her pregnancy and that “it’s been going really well.”

The Mad Men actress asked Jimmy, a father of four, if he had any parenting advice for her. He proceeded to share the advice Bill Murray gave to his wife, Molly McNearney, when she was pregnant.

“He said, ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang up in the delivery room,’” he explained,“Because the lighting is terrible in the room,” and that for such a “blessed event” you don’t want “Walmart-style lighting.”

Watch Elisabeth's full interview with Jimmy below:

Elisabeth didn’t share any more details about her pregnancy on her late night appearance, including when her baby is due.

Summer Pardi: Due 2024

Country music star Jon Pardi and his wife Summer shared that they're adding another family member with a sweet Instagram video in January.

“Good thing we have that extra guest room 😉 we can’t wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four 🤍,” Summer captioned her post.

In the video, the couple’s daughter Presley holds the sonogram photos, and it’s definitely a tearjerker for fans.

Vanessa Hudgens: Due 2024

Vanessa Hudgens has a little Wildcat on the way! The High School Musical star debuted her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, showing off her stomach in a black long-sleeved, floor-length dress.

As she walked the carpet, Vanessa cradled her bump and happily accepted congratulations from well-wishers. This is Vanessa's first child with husband Cole Tucker, whom she wed in Dec. 2023.

"Oscar’s 2024!" she later wrote on Instagram alongside a few snaps of her look. "One for the books 😝🥳🥰♥️"

Hudgens' fellow Disney stars showed their support in the comments section, with Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Brenda Song writing, "Aaaaah!! Congrats!!! Gorg as always❤❤❤" "Mutha 🔥🔥🔥🔥" HSM co-star Monique Coleman added.

Clare Crawley: Rowen Lily was born on January 15, 2024.

Congrats are in order for the Bachelorette alum, who shared on Instagram that her surrogate recently gave birth to her first daughter, Rowen, on January 15, 2024.

“Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins 🤍 1/15/24 • 6lbs10oz,” she captioned her post. “I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!”

Crawley’s husband, Ryan Dawkins, also commented on the post. “It’s like falling in love with you all over again ❤️👶🏻👰♀️,” he wrote.

The news got lots of love from Bachelor alum Sarah Herron, who commented, “Beyond congratulations Clare and Ryan. She’s absolutely perfect and so loved 🩷🩷🩷.”

The couple announced back in November 2023 on Instagram that they were expecting a baby together. Crawley had previously shared her journey undergoing IVF, before deciding to use a surrogate.

"I've always been super proactive on my health," she explained in an Instagram Q&A with fans back in July 2023, via People . "That being said, it doesn't mean I have perfect health. It means I'm proactive on taking care of my health. I know you guys know I had breast implant illness. Because of that, I was just super aware of my fertility as well because that does and can affect fertility."

Sienna Miller: Her baby was born around January 2024.

Sienna Miller, 42, gave birth to her second child, a baby girl whom she shares with boyfriend Oli Green, 26, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. While no name has been revealed yet, the trio made their debut as a little family, spotted out together for the first time on Jan. 3, so it's likely that the actress gave birth in early January or late December.



In August, news of Sienna Miller’s second pregnancy was confirmed to People. (She shares an 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with her ex, Tom Sturridge.) Then, in early November, the actress had a baby shower, per some cute IG pics. During the festivities, she was surrounded by friends and family, and honestly looked like she was having the time of her life, with pink party decorations everywhere.

She also opened up about her pregnancy and insecurities on the cover of Vogue in December 2023. "I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby," she said. "It’s kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I’m constantly doing that," she said of her belly-baring look at Vogue World last September.

Halle Bailey: Halo was born in late 2023 or early 2024.

Halle Bailey , 23, has welcomed her first child, a son named Halo, with her boyfriend DDG, 26.

It's still unclear if the little baby boy was born in late December 2023 or early January 2024, but Halle announced her son in early January with in Instagram post.

The Little Mermaid actress posted a cute photo saying that that she gave birth to a little boy she named Halo, and showed herself holding his tiny hand. Halo was even wearing a small gold bracelet with his name engraved in it.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” she captioned the photo.

The “Angel” singer never confirmed that she was pregnant in the first place, despite lots of speculation, and she is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life. Earlier this year, fans began to notice that she was wearing baggier clothes and started to speculate that she was expecting.

Despite all the rumors, Halle told US Weekly that she was having fun exploring different styles, and that her personal style is “bohemian, really chic and comfortable.” She even hinted that she’d be sporting more “baggy streetwear” for “fall time.”

Natalie Joy: River was born on February 2, 2024.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall have welcomed their first child. In a joint Instagram post, the couple revealed that Natalie gave birth to their daughter, River Rose Viall, on Feb. 2. In the caption, they shared that River was named for "Natalie’s great grandmother and niece," nothing that "the best part of life starts now."

The 25-year-old surgical technologist first met Nick, who led The Bachelor in 2017, through Instagram when she DMed him, per Insider. They began officially dating in July 2020, and got engaged in January 2023.

The couple announced the news of Natalie's pregnancy in August, writing, "Our biggest dream came true."

Jessie James Decker: Denver was born on February 9, 2024.

Jessie James Decker has officially given birth to her fourth baby with husband Eric Decker, former NFL wide receiver. The couple announced that they'd welcomed son Denver Calloway Decker on Feb. 9 via Instagram.

"Our beautiful boy is here," Jessie added.

The 35-year-old singer announced her pregnancy ever-so-casually on August 22, 2023, with an Instagram video of herself walking out onto a balcony on a sunny day. She’s wearing a sports bra and shorts, baring her growing tummy.

“Good morning ☀️,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple are already parents of three: Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

Congratulations, everyone—I can't wait to see photos of all of these little bundles of joy!

Ashley Benson: Gave birth in February

Ashley posted a photo to her Instagram Stories on February 29th, showing a baby's hand gripping a finger, apparently confirming she's welcomed her first child with fiancé Brandon Davis.

Ashley announced she was pregnant by posting this picture of her on the cover of Ladygunn Magazine to her Instagram .

The actress poses with greenery around her, holding her growing baby bump. "Mama 💕💕💕," she wrote in the caption .

In November 2023, word began to spread about Ashley's pregnancy when she visited the Babylist showroom and posed for a pic. Ashley and Brandon shopped around for items to add to their baby registry.

The couple got engaged in July 2023, with Brandon posting a photo to his Instagram story of Ashely's hand with the massive engagement ring on her ring finger. "Love of my life @ashleybenson," he wrote, per People .

Sydney Warner: Beau was born on March 7, 2024.

Bachelor alum Sydney Warner has welcomed her first child with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Sydney, 28, gave birth to son Beau Anthony, on March 7 in San Jose, California, per People.

Beau was born via cesarean section after he was in breech position, according to the outlet.

"Sydney's surgery went well. He’s a healthy boy!" the couple said. "We’re over the moon and can’t wait to get home from the hospital and start our new life."

Just two days prior, Sydney shared photos of herself in a hospital gown, celebrating her "last bump pic before our lives change forever."

In October 2023, Sydney announced she was pregnant on Instagram with a sweet home video showing her ultrasound appointments and other preparations.

“The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives. Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable…the best is yet to come! Baby Warner arriving March 2024 🤍” she wrote on Instagram. In January, Sydney shared that she's having a boy.

After starring on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, Sydney and Fred started dating in 2021 and got married in June 2022, per People.

Kali Uchis: Gave birth in March

On March 15, singer Kali Uchis announced that she had given birth to her first child with partner Don Toliver. “Giving birth to you was the greatest day of my life, thank you for choosing us to be your parents,” she captioned an Instagram post of herself cuddling with her son. “You give us so much strength & motivation to be greater, to be our best selves for You. & we hope every day you feel how loved you are by us; nothing compares.”

The singer dropped her pregnancy announcement on January 10 with the cutest home video montage. In the Instagram videos, a very pregnant Kali gave viewers a peek of her and her partner Don Toliver's journey to parenthood so far.

Bhad Bhabie: Kali Love was born in March

Reality-TV-star-turned-rapper Bhad Bhabie is now a mom. The 20-year-old slipped the news into a March 15 Instagram Story, sharing a black and white photo of herself cuddling a newborn.

In February, she and boyfriend Le Vaughn celebrated the news with an all-pink baby shower, complete with a neon sign featuring the baby's name: Kali Love.

“The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just [Le Vaughn's] mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," the rapper told People at the time. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."

Suki Waterhouse: Gave birth in Spring 2024



A Twilight baby has been born! In late March, Suki and boyfriend Robert Pattinson were photographed pushing a light pink stroller on a walk, per The Daily Mail. In the pictures, Robert wore a grey Patagonia jacket and a MoMA sweatshirt, while Suki sported a baseball cap and a long black coat.

The news comes after Suki had a major pregnancy fashion moment, donning a cherry-red dress that showed off her bump for January's Emmy awards.

The actress and singer confirmed her pregnancy in November, while performing onstage at a music festival in Mexico City.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, per E! News. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki and Robert Pattinson have been dating for the past five years. This is their first child together.

