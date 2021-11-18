A podiatrist shares her favorite pre-Black Friday shoe sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A podiatrist shared her picks — and they're all on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

Are your feet already aching from running the numerous errands that pop up at this time of year? Part of the problem may stem from shoes that lack enough support and comfort to see you through hours of standing and walking.

Since no one knows more than a podiatrist when it comes to keeping feet healthy and happy, we consulted Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is an expert in Diabetic Footwear and certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry. Dr. Zaydenberg shared her favorite shoes included in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sales.

Here are her top choices from the sales:

Comfy, stylish, and have a podiatrist's stamp of approval. (Photo: Amazon)

These mesh sneakers have more than 1,900 five-star reviews and captured the attention of Dr. Zaydenberg thanks to their flexible fit. Since they are available in eight colors there's bound to be one that makes you happy.

“The toe box is accommodative," she says of the sneakers. "The material is stretchy and breathable, which isn’t likely to cause any skin disturbances.”

$40 $49 at Amazon

These sporty New Balances come in 11 different colors and prints. (Photo: Amazon)

This pair from New Balance is supportive and cushiony, and they're well suited for people who are prone to pain in the balls of the feet.

According to Dr. Zaydenberg, it's all about the toe box. “The sole of the toe box is propulsive — the tip is off the ground — which helps you offload the pressure from the ball of your foot," she explains.

$55 $65 at Amazon

Step to it, or you might miss this deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Flats are on Dr. Zaydenberg's wishlist since they work for all occasions. She has her eye on this flexible pair from Naturalizer. Available in 19 colors, half sizes and wide widths, it's easy to find a pair that works for your feet and your wardrobe.

“They’re accommodating and supportive, plus the heel has extra cushioning, which makes them a good option for those with Achilles Tendonitis (an injury or overuse of the Achilles tendon)," the podiatrist shared. "However, I would steer clear of these if you’re predisposed to dermatitis and fungal skin infections because of the synthetic fabric.”

starting at $34.50 (was $69), amazon.com

Great for every day. (Photo: Amazon)

Dr. Zaydenberg raves about this style's natural materials and six pretty, neutral shades.

“I love that these are leather — natural materials are always better for your feet!" she explains. "The platform is beneficial for those with metatarsalgia and neuromas (painful conditions that affect the balls of the feet), as well as those with insertional Achilles Tendonitis.”

$48 $80 at Amazon

Why not invest in new boots for winter? (Photo: Amazon)

If you live in a climate where a pair of sneakers just won't cut it during the winter months, these booties are a perfect option. They have a grippy sole, cozy interior, and are lightweight and durable.

“The toe box is comfy, stretchy, and it’s great for people with metatarsalgia and inter-digital neuromas," Dr. Zaydenberg explains. "It’s helpful for people who are predisposed to sprains in their ankles.”

$44 $50 at Amazon

