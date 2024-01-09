Prayers Up: CNN Anchor Shares Heartbreaking Diagnosis On Air

From the murder of George Floyd to conflict in the Middle East, CNN’s Sara Sidner has reported on some of the world’s most important stories as co-anchor on CNN News Central. But on Monday night, she shared one of the most difficult stories of her career – the news of her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis.

“I have never been sick a day in my life. I don’t smoke, I rarely drink, breast cancer does not run in my family, and yet here I am with stage 3 breast cancer,” she said during an emotional on-air announcement on January 8.

The American Cancer Society’s research has shown that inadequate (or non existent) healthcare coverage means more Black women are diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer, which is often more expensive and more difficult to treat.

Sidner hopes her news will encourage more women to get regular screenings that could potentially be life-saving.

“To all my sisters, Black and white and brown out there, please, for the love of God, get your mammograms every single year. Do your self-exams. Try to catch it before I did,” she said.

And in the meantime, she says her experience has given her a new appreciation for life.

“I am learning that no matter the hell we all go through in this life, I am still madly in love with mine. Just being alive feels different now. I am happier because I don’t stress about the foolish little things that used to annoy me,” said Sidner. Now every single day, I breathe another breath. I celebrate that I am still here with you and that I can still love and cry and hope. And that, my dear friends, is enough.”

Amen.

