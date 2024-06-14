Pratt: We are created for relationship with one another and above all with God

Springing into summer with a few good showers and warming temperatures inspire all kinds of life, most of which I’ve observed before. But the weekend brought surprises close-by, in our back yard.

I tackle a major project, washing down the wood deck across the back of the house adjoining a brick portion of the patio. The idea was to get that spring cleaning done well before tackling cleaning the two triple and one double set of big windows that overlook the deck.

Nesting behaviors of birds in the spring who occupy a big pecan tree partly overhanging the area tell me the deck will need to be washed down daily.

Friday dawned perfectly for outside work. Friday night I went to bed tired, but celebrating a job well-done. Saturday, I arose with more enthusiasm, did a bit of daily early clean-up where a few birds dared to leave their signatures on the otherwise clean deck.

Noting the stiff south wind blowing on Saturday morning, I ventured further to wash down the fountain in the flower bed and the rocks that surround it. It was a cooler day, so I did a little more washing of the brick patio that collects dirt and dry leaves all winter. Near noon, I turned on the decorative oscillating sprinkler to take advantage of the south breeze, which carries the water out to help a dry spot our lawn sprinkler misses in addition to watering a tree and the flower bed.

It was too windy to tackle big windows on the front side of the house, so I rolled my cart of cleaning tools back into its place in the well house by the driveway. It was mid-afternoon before I remembered the sprinkler was still flinging its “rain” drops out back.

I was amazed to see four big, black butterflies taking a shower in those drops. I watched, amazed that their wet wings didn’t collapse. More shocking, I noticed that some kind of dance was occurring on the grass below before they arose again to fly in the “rain.”

I would have thought a few lurking red-wing blackbirds also enjoying the shower bath in flight might have sent the butterflies fleeing. But no, all nature came to a standstill as the urge to reproduce each its own kind, seemed the primary purpose of cavorting in the sprinkler water.

Nature has a way of reminding us that we are dependent on one another in various ways. I felt a bit guilty when I finally turned off the water and ruined the party. There were still four butterflies, so the birds had a different kind of hunger happening in my yard. I left the party to attend inside chores.

A light shower late Sunday and then more on Monday freshened everything, leaving a puddle on the low place in the brick surface out back. No need to turn on the water. I was inside, doing laundry, but still feeling vain enough to admire my cleaned patio late Monday when passing the glass door, I saw a stranger sight than Saturday’s birds and butterflies.

At first, I thought it was a big snake in a small puddle of water right in front of that backyard door. Then, I realized it was not one snake, but two, about 30-inch-long snakes in the water doing their version of a mating dance.

Fortunately these were not rattlesnakes. Fresh water just gets them in the mood, I thought, running to grab my phone camera. I called the man-of-the-house to look and confirm I was right about the kind of snakes entwined about two-feet from the door. We let them be, but walking out the door disrupted their party and they eventually disappeared under the deck.

A couple of weeks earlier, a large rabbit tried to seek shelter inside out of an early-morning rain. Thinking of our four great-grandboys, I ran for the phone camera to capture pictures of the determined bunny.

Usually, any slight movement within will send inquiring rabbits running, but the early-morning reflections must have hidden me and my camera. I sent both sets of boys a close-up photo of the visitor peering through the glass. One photo went to Florida and the other Minnesota. Photo phones are a great way to share “I’m thinking of you” moments from far away.

In our growing electronic environment, it is easy to miss the truth of our privilege, companionship with other humans. Technology is helpful, but we fool ourselves if we think we can shrink ourselves to fit on screens, either small or large, and learn the reality of life. Sharing the surprises of nature from far away is an important gift of communication.

If we would see a glimpse of Eternity, we must look into the eyes of others – families, friends and even our enemies – and wonder at the gift of life itself.

We are created for relationship with one another and above all with God. Even the smallest of creatures are called to reproduce and live out a purpose.

May the healing rains of love and devotion to others come upon us, drowning the fires of hatred forevermore. Perfection lies with God. “The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives. Though they stumble, they will never fall, for the Lord holds them by the hand.” (Psalm 34:23-24 NLT).

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.

