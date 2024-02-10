PR Experts Claim Barron Trump Will Follow One of His Parent’s Footsteps When It Comes to the Spotlight

With Barron Trump turning 18 this year, many have speculated which path the youngest Trump kid will go down. Many have speculated that he’ll go to the same school as his father, Donald Trump, and potentially go into the business world like his half-siblings. Just as many have speculated, he’ll stay out of the public eye as much as he can, like his mother, Melania Trump. And now, one PR expert has claimed they know which path Barron will take in his next steps in life.

Eden Gillott, crisis management expert of Gillott Communications, spoke with the outlet The List about what she believes will be Barron’s first steps in adult life will be like.

More from SheKnows

“Barron will most likely opt for Melania’s elegance of privacy rather than his father’s love of the spotlight. This selective visibility could define his persona, underscoring the sophistication of leading a life of quiet dignity amidst a world that often confuses noise with influence,” Gillott said. “Barron has a unique opportunity to capitalize on this increased visibility to subtly shape his own narrative. While his father’s potential presidency could heighten public interest, Barron could use this moment not for direct engagement, but as a chance to reinforce his personal brand of quiet distinction.”

Gillott added that if he chooses Melania’s path, it’ll help him with “engaging with the public on his own terms.”

Melania Trump and Barron Trump. Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images.

“Barron’s choice of a quieter path could mark him as the bearer of a new legacy where he redefines what it looks like to carry the name,” she added. “His signature trait that he carries well into whatever path he chooses, marking him as a figure of thoughtful consideration. If, at a later point, he decides he wants to fully step into public life, it’ll be much easier to navigate than trying to close Pandora’s box.”

Summed up, Gillott believes Barron will take a quieter path like Melania and choose to mostly stay out of the public eye. This will show a new era of being a Trump kid, and if he decides to go into the public eye at some point, it’ll probably be at a time when the Trump family won’t be such a polarizing family.

For those who don’t know, Melania and Donald wed in 2005, and on March 20, 2006, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.



Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.