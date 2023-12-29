This ‘Powerful’ Black + Decker Cordless Vacuum Will Make Cleaning Easier in 2024—and It’s on Sale for $99

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It's tough on pet hair, too.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

The new year calls for a refresh. Whether that’s becoming more organized, updating your wardrobe, or tidying your home, starting 2024 on the right foot can be as simple as a few mindful tasks. And there’s nothing quite like the feel-good satisfaction you get after a deep clean of your home. If you’re ready for a good reset and are in the market for a powerful vacuum (without the weight, size, and hassle of typical machines), now’s the time to shop the Black + Decker Powerseries+ 20v Max Cordless Vacuum at Amazon while it’s under $100!

The lightweight cleaner weighs 8.7 pounds, making it easy on the arms while still tough on targeting dust and debris. The base includes an LED light that illuminates dirt that might otherwise go unseen and left behind. For homes with a variety of different floors, you’ll appreciate the autosense technology, which allows the vacuum to adapt its suctioning based on the type of floor it’s cleaning. Not only will this help save you time as you clean your home, but it’ll also save the battery runtime—you’ll get up to 40 minutes on a single charge.



Black + Decker Powerseries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum

Amazon

$99 at Amazon

Running on a 20-volt battery, the Black + Decker vacuum uses interchangeable Powerconnect batteries (of the same voltage, of course) to make recharging easy. The sleek vacuum comes with a wall mount, but its self-standing capability means it can tuck into tight spaces—mounted or not. Pet owners can also rest assured that the vacuum will pick up pet hair during shedding season, thanks to the anti-tangle brush bar. Combine that with the handheld vacuum design and forward-facing dustbin for mess-free emptyings, and you get an easy-to-use vacuum.

One five-star reviewer purchased this “powerful little vacuum,” intending to use it for quick pickups since they have cats, but found that “it not only picks up the litter, but it picks up cat hair amazingly well.” They added that “it does a better job than our canister vacuum, and it is much lighter and easier to use.” Another reviewer notes that “it works really well on hardwood floors, and on area rugs, it really picks up pet fur that you couldn’t see.”

Start 2024 on clean ground with the convenient Black + Decker Powerseries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum while it’s on sale for only $99.

Black + Decker Powerseries+ 20V Max White Cordless Vacuum

Amazon

$99 at Amazon

Black + Decker Powerseries+ 16V Max Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

$89 at Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

$160 at Amazon

Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Amazon

$160 at Amazon

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

$599 at Amazon

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.