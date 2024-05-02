Powered by passion of art, 13-year-old designs National Park-themed Herky on Parade statue

When 13-year-old Archer Damschen woke up Wednesday, May 1, he told his mom it felt like his birthday.

His self-designed, hand-painted "America's Best Idea" Herky the Hawkeye statue was one of 99 Herkys on Parade revealed across Johnson County on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Damschen's statue is adorned by illustrations of the Grand Canyon, the Great Smoky Mountains, Yellowstone and plenty more.

Johnson County Conservation and the City of University Heights sponsored the Herky sculpture, which will remain at the corner of Melrose and Koser Avenues in University Heights until August.

Archer Damschen, the 13-year-old artist for the America’s Best Idea Herky, is pictured with his statue Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in University Heights, Iowa. Damschen’s Herky was sponsored by Johnson County Conservation and the city of University Heights.

Herky on Parade's youngest artist

Think Iowa City's 20th-anniversary installment of Herky on Parade began Wednesday, May 1. Originally, only 75, six-foot-tall statues were meant to commemorate Herky's 75th birthday in 2023. Think Iowa City leadership increased that number to 100 after 150 area artists submitted more than 260 designs.

Damschen unsheathed his 6-foot-tall statue surrounded by around 75 friends and family, including his mother, whose love for National Parks inspired the statue's design. The Damschen family has visited more than 15 National Parks already and are set to visit three more over the summer.

Archer was shocked when he found out his preliminary design was selected.

"Oh my goodness, really?" he recounted, smiling big. "'I get to do a Herky?' It was so fun."

Spectators gather around Archer Damschen’s America’s Best Idea Herky statue Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in University Heights, Iowa. Damschen’s Herky was sponsored by Johnson County Conservation and the city of University Heights.

Archer Damschen started work on the statue in January, using the family's garage as his studio. He'd spend two hours each day perfecting the sculpture. He was eager to show his mom the progress, pulling her into the garage after each work session.

"I just love sharing my artwork and giving it to people," Damschen said. "So this is like the ultimate gift that I can give."

A scavenger hunt of Herkys

Other Herky statues draw inspiration from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rosy the Riveter, and the Transformers series. Many designs are based on local icons and popular culture.

The Herkys will be scattered throughout the community through August. A few miniature versions of the 6-foot-tall statues will be sold, and posters and merch will be available throughout the summer.

Specific Herky locations can be found at Herkyonparade3.com.

