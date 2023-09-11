These Do-It-All Pots and Pans Are the Focal Point of My Kitchen—and the Set’s $150 Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As a 20-something, I’m used to nonstick pans dragged from a bargain bin or garage sale—ones that are marked down and discarded for a reason. Decking out a new apartment on a budget? Well, I do what I can. Still, when I got the opportunity to sample the Caraway Ceramic Cooking Set from the popular Instagram-favorite brand, my upgraded pots and pans made such a difference to my kitchen and my actual cooking that roommates, friends, and family all noticed and commented on the improvement. (It’s no wonder Real Simple Selects deemed it the “Best Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set.”)After months of use, the quality of this four-piece cookware set is so impressive that I mourn ever having to use different pots and pans when cooking elsewhere. Its striking range of colors, nonstick texture, oven-safe capability, and included organizers make it a sleek powerhouse in my kitchen—and it’s currently on sale for $150 off.

The four-piece ceramic cookware set includes a fry pan, saucepan, sauté pan, Dutch oven and an assortment of magnetic organizers to keep them lined up on your kitchen counter (like mine) or stored away in a pantry. There’s even a canvas hanging organizer for the accompanying lids to stick to the interior of a cabinet or kitchen island that makes them look oh-so-aesthetically pleasing.

In the Ceramic Cookware Set, each ceramic coating is free of PTFE, PFOA, PFAs, heavy metals, and hard anodization. Since ceramic coating retains heat better than other traditional cookware materials, you don’t have to use heat as high as you would in another pan, which can improve its longevity. Similarly, I’m so used to prying eggs or seared meats out of a stubborn pan that I appreciate how easy it is to remove my food from the Caraway ceramic cookware without having to use a lot of oils on the pan to make it slippery.

Available colorways include cream, navy, gray, green, clay pink, black and gold, white and gold, mint and gold, monochrome cream, monochrome blush, and monochrome green, catering to everyone from the minimalist to the statement-maker. I personally have the Marigold yellow set, which brightens up my dim kitchen in a highly appealing way. I get endless compliments from guests, and it’s truly the focal point of the room. It just looks good, and cooks better. Its weight is satisfying, its finish makes my cooking easier, and it’s easy to clean, too.

Caraway also excels in its other collections as well; for example, I have its food storage set (which is also on sale), and the heavy-duty organizers feel high-quality and help keep my fridge organized, too. I love that this set comes with its own magnetic organizers, too, as it brings a touch of tidy to a kitchen often best described as haphazard instead.

