There Has To Be a Pot of Gold at the End of Cara Delevingne's Spiky, Rainbow Mullet

In the year of the mullet, we've seen many shapes, sizes and textures. However, this beauty editor never thought I'd see a vision of the trendy hairstyle that would leave me too stunned to speak. I have no words thanks to Cara Delevingne's maximalist, rainbow-colored mullet. I'm quite gagged to say the least.

This look from Delevingne takes punk to the next level as there are over six colors involved. Shades of vibrant teal, lime, fuchsia, red, black and copper were masterfully blended to give the model a stunner moment. What makes this look even more bad-ass are the stripes, patches and leopard prints on what we think is a shaven scalp (or is it faux? QTNA)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Honestly, this breakout moment from Delevingne is hands down a favorite of mine. It's giving Tyra Banks America's Next Top Model makeover meets garage glam Barbie stoned off of glitter and kohl eyeliner. The mullet from the star paired with Adwoa Aboah's braided loops makes them stand out as a girl-duo group we didn't know we needed.

Take a closer look at the rainbow blowout ahead.

Cara Delevingne spiky rainbow mullet hairstyle hair dye trends vogue world photos instagram