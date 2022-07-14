Left to your own devices, there's plenty of tech-based fun to be had this summer. (Photos: Amazon)

Sure, the official Prime Day is over. And, while a lot of the jaw-dropping sales are done, there are still some pretty deep discounts happening on devices. What's even better? You can get a deal on Amazon devices. There are plenty of post-Prime Day deals to keep you entertained all the way to Labor Day. From Kindle e-readers to hold all your beach reads to Fire TVs for bingeing every episode of House, there are tons of discounts on Amazon devices that are hard to pass up. With that good news, let's get shopping!

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series $420 $560 Save $140 $420 at Amazon Enjoy 4K entertainment with crisp, clear visuals. The TV has built-in microphones—just ask Alexa to turn on the TV and find what you're looking for. Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.

The Omni Series brings your fave video to life with vivid 4K Ultra HD, and you can control your entertainment with its hands-free Alexa integration. You can also stream hundreds of thousands of movies and TV episodes with Prime Video and subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ and more.

"My wife bought this TV to replace our two-year-old Vizio that was failing already," wrote a happy husband. "I gotta say she was right again (hush don’t tell her I said that). The picture is amazing and the sound isn’t bad, either. Works great with our Alexa and our Ring cameras. If you want to save a little money and get a great picture, go for it.... I would buy another."

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) $35 $50 Save $15 $35 at Amazon Want to make your life easier? Alexa is here to help! Access tens of thousands of her skills just by the sound of your voice, from playing music to checking traffic to guarding your home. Talk about well-rounded!

This super-smart speaker delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass that'll give you that wall of sound you've always wanted. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM and others. Or broadcast audiobooks and podcasts throughout your home. And since the Echo comes with Alexa, you can have her to play the news, answer questions, check the weather — even tell a joke! You can also use voice activation to turn on your smart lights, adjust the thermostat and lock doors with compatible devices. It's no wonder this cute gadget has more than 97,000 five-star reviews.

"Best ever!" exclaimed one reviewer. "I love the look of the new globe-style Dots. The sound is excellent for its size, and I love the futuristic look and shape of the device. Highly recommended!"

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle $170 $190 Save $20 $170 at Amazon This cool bundle features a Kindle Paperwhite — an incredibly lightweight Kindle with 10 weeks of battery life on one charge — along with WiFi and a fabric cover.

Take the Kindle Paperwhite to the beach — or a bubble-filled tub — since it's waterproof. You can even pair this version with Audible to listen to books when you're on the go. And, get this — a single battery charge lasts for weeks.

This shopper breaks it down. "Clear, more reading space on the page, more room for books, charges fast — love my new Paperwhite."

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $30 $50 Save $20 $30 at Amazon Get easy access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Starz, Showtime and a boatload more.

People love the Fire TV stick and with good reason — it basically lets you bypass cable. Set-up is a breeze, too, something plenty of shoppers rave about. "Was shocked how easy was setting up," wrote one. "I can set up TVs with all the wires and old school way but not the new stuff, but it was very, very easy."