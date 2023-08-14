Post Malone Shares the Secret Behind His 60-Pound Weight Loss

Rapper Post Malone has been on a massive health kick recently, and his efforts haven't gone unnoticed.

In a recent sit down on The Joe Rogan Experience, Post revealed how he's transformed his diet and lost 60 pounds – going from 240 pounds to 185 pounds. The rapper shared how his amazing weight loss wouldn't have been possible had he kept to his previous habits after performing shows.

"Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad," said Post. "[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice."

The science certainly seems to support Post's shunning of fizzy sodas. A study published in the journal Nutrients found that replacing one sugary drink with water was enough to reduce participants body weight and improve their overall health.

Rogan was absolutely here for Post's dietary choice. Still, the podcast host and UFC commentator did concede that he supports the 'everything in moderation' approach to weight loss and healthy eating.

"The problem is when people do it all day everyday your body doesn’t know what to do with that sugar because it’s so unnatural… the key to those things is every now and then, you know?" said Rogan.

He goes on, adding: "Every now and then you reward yourself with a Coca Cola and you’re like 'ah, this is nice.' Your body never gets that sugar in the wild. You get sugar in fruit. When you have a glass of sugar water, it’s pouring right into your bloodstream. Your body is like 'what the fu*k is this?'"

