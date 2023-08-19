Post Malone Shared the Simple Change That Helped Him Lose Over 50 Pounds

Post Malone has been on a weight loss journey over the last year, showing off a considerably slimmer-looking physique during his recent live performances. During an in-depth conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, the musician opened up about his transformation, revealing that he weighed 240 pounds at his heaviest.

He also shared a simple change that he made to his diet which ended up having a surprisingly impactful effect: he put a stop to his copious soda intake.

"Soda is so bad," he said. "It's so good, but so bad. (If) I had a great show, and you know what, I'm feeling a little bit naughty? I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice."

The singer—whose real name is Austin Richard Post—went on to say that he has lost a total of 55 pounds, and is now weighing in at 185.

However, some of Malone's fans have expressed concern over his rapid weight loss. Earlier this year, rumors circulated that his thinner look was due to drug use (Malone has spoken publicly about his issues with addiction in the past), prompting him to make a public statement on Instagram.

"I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage," he wrote. "I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man."

Rolling Stone - Getty Images

Malone has previously stated that becoming a father has changed his outlook on life and motivated him to take better care of his own health.

"I guess having a baby really put a lot into perspective and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy. But it’s the most beautiful thing," he told Zane Lowe in July. "But it's the most beautiful thing. I just want to take some time now... Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it."

You Might Also Like