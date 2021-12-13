How post-COVID parosmia victims are finding solace on Tik Tok: ‘I’m not alone’

Tik Tok users Ashley, Natalia and Jessica detail their experience with post-COVID parosmia, or the distortion of taste and smell and how they found solace on the social media app.

Video Transcript

ASHLEY ZIBETTI: I found out that I had COVID in September of 2020. I have been experiencing parosmia for 14 months. My husband and I went and got dinner. I remember taking one bite into the sandwich, and I just started crying because it was so disgusting. I actually have to eat with a nose clip because it helps mask the bad taste.

JESSICA COX: I found out I had COVID January 1st of 2021, almost a year ago, and I still don't have my full sense of taste and smell.

NATALIA CANO: I first got COVID in January of 2021. I've had parosmia now for almost a year. These are horrendous. It literally makes me want to throw up every single time I have them.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Coping was really difficult. I am a first-year college student, and my senior year was mostly online because of COVID. All of that alone, without parosmia, is incredibly difficult to deal with. And I'm not getting the proper nutrition, so I'm just exhausted and dehydrated and malnourished. It's water. Water tastes bad. Do you get what I'm saying?

ASHLEY ZIBETTI: It's affected more of my life than just eating. I got pregnant in May. And I just want to be able to smell my baby, and I'm worried that I won't get to experience that.

JESSICA COX: I have lost two out of five of my senses. That has led to so much depression for me. How you relate to the world changes. I lost the ability to sense my own body odor. I don't know what I've smelled like for the last 12 months. I want that to come back so bad.

ASHLEY ZIBETTI: I've been very open with my friends and family, and even on social media. When I first developed parosmia, I was gaining weight because I was trying so many foods to see what tasted good and what didn't. I felt like if I could share my story, maybe I could help other people as well.

Story continues

NATALIA CANO: One of the worst days that I had, I had tried six different meals, and I got so frustrated. I went back to my dorm, and I was just scrolling TikTok, using it to calm down. And a video popped up on my "For You" page, and I think her name is Ashley, and it was the one that went crazy viral. And she was saying, I'm suffering from something called parosmia. And I was like, wait, what? And that's when I made the video, and it also went crazy viral.

My name is Natalia. I got COVID 10 months ago, and now my life is essentially Tokyo Ghoul. I was shocked by the thousands and thousands of comments of people saying, I have this, too. People asking me, can you help me.

JESSICA COX: Natalia was the first person that I saw that experienced the same things I was experiencing. Losing your smell and taste, this is something this girl in this video was explaining. I'm like, oh my God. I'm not the only one. Thank you, TikTok. I want to share my own story. I think it's going to lead to people being more interested in researching it and finding a solution.

NATALIA CANO: The one thing that I would say for someone that's on day one of parosmia would be I'm sorry. I don't want to get emotional. I want to cry. Don't beat yourself up. You're not overreacting. You're not crazy.

ASHLEY ZIBETTI: I'm actually in a support group on Facebook. Everyone in it is pregnant with parosmia. Everyone out there is struggling with something, whether you can see it or not. And I just hope that people can be a little more sensitive to what other people are going through.

[MUSIC PLAYING]