The 40+ best after-Xmas tech deals from Samsung, HP, Apple, more — save up to $1,000
Glum as you may be that Christmas is over, remember that December 26 brings a huge treat all its own: ridonculous tech deals, of course! Alas, like Christmas itself, many of these killer sales will be here today and gone tomorrow, so be sure to take some time away from your holiday hangover and upgrade your at-home electronics arsenal. Been hankering for a new TV? We found a 50-inch Amazon Fire winner for only $290. High time you finally got a tablet? This top-rated Samsung is an unreal $120 off. Have your earbuds seen better days? Now's the time to make your move, so scroll and click pronto!
Best after-Christmas TV deals
Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV
"Great TV! Good choice for our spare bedroom. Easy installation and hanging on wall. Navigation process was simple. Beautiful picture..." one reviewer said.
TCL 32-inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV$118$200Save $82
Insignia 24-inch Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV$110$190Save $80
Vizio 75-inch Smart TV$798$2,104Save $1,306
Samsung 75-Inch 4K Smart TV$1,198$1,398Save $200
Best after-Christmas laptop and tablet deals
Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop
"I have a desktop and a larger Chromebook. This smaller one goes with me everywhere. It is so lightweight that I can put it in a tote bag and have it on hand when I need it. It's easy to use, and when watching videos the picture is fantastic. (My cat loves watching bird videos on it, too)," one customer said.
14-Inch Laptop with Windows 10$211$260Save $49
Asus Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop$121$250Save $129
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop$560$780Save $220
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4"$248$350Save $102
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet$55$110Save $55
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10" Tablet$129$199Save $70
Best after-Christmas headphone and earbud deals
Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds
"If you’re looking for a solid alternative for AirPod Pros, these are it. The ANC and sound and connectivity are very good. They come with four different-sized tips that are very useful for fitting. I mainly use these at the gym, and they keep me in the zone without having to worry about them falling out. 100% worth it," one reviewer said.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bundle
One user said, "These are what Bluetooth buds should all aspire to be like! Easy to pair with your Samsung phone, no special software or complex setup process to fuss with, and they consistently both pair with the phone and work as they should. Other brands of buds frustrated me so much I threw them in the trash and got these instead. Highly recommended!"
JBL Quantum TWS Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds$75$150Save $75
Jabra Elite 3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$50$80Save $30
Hercules DJ HDP DJ60 Headphones$57$70Save $13
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds$197$250Save $53
Best after-Christmas smart-home deals
Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock Electronic Deadbolt
"Love that this works with Apple. When I pull out of the drive it asks me if I want to run my automation and locks my door for me. I can lock and unlock from my phone from anywhere. I have had no issues with it so far and have had it for a month or so. Easy to install and set up...definitely recommend!" said one user.
Coway Airmega Air Purifier$178$230Save $52
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation)$168$230Save $62
Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition$257$329Save $72
Best after-Christmas monitor deals
Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor
"This thing is fantastic. I have considered sending an e-mail to Samsung thanking them for making this. It is beautiful. I didn't know my old monitor was robbing me of colors. It was. This thing is incredible," one happy gamer said. "Perfect in every way that matters. I don't know of a nicer monitor. Nothing is going to check all the boxes or you would never buy another monitor. But this one ticks the most boxes. Thanks Samsung. You made every experience that I have with my PC better than it has ever been."
Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Computer Monitor$90$100Save $10
Sceptre 24" Professional Thin 75Hz 1080p LED Monitor$100$125Save $25
Onn. 24" FHD 1080p 165hz 1ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor$129$149Save $20
LG 32" FreeSync™ IPS FHD Monitor$177$197Save $20
Best after-Christmas gaming deals
Clutch GM11 Gaming Mouse
"The fact that it is extremely light makes it very maneuverable. The included stand makes it very convenient to just set the mouse aside for a few hours to charge as well," one gamer said.
MSI Vigor Backlit Gaming Keyboard (Vigor GK30 White US)$30$44Save $14
'Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World' for Nintendo Switch$30$40Save $10
'Sonic Frontiers' for PlayStation 5$40$60Save $20
'Pokemon Violet' for Nintendo Switch$49$60Save $11
Asus WiFi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86S)$180$250Save $70
