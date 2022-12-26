The 40+ best after-Xmas tech deals from Samsung, HP, Apple, more — save up to $1,000

Plug in, log on and kick back with 40+ of the best after-Christmas tech deals we've seen! (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

Glum as you may be that Christmas is over, remember that December 26 brings a huge treat all its own: ridonculous tech deals, of course! Alas, like Christmas itself, many of these killer sales will be here today and gone tomorrow, so be sure to take some time away from your holiday hangover and upgrade your at-home electronics arsenal. Been hankering for a new TV? We found a 50-inch Amazon Fire winner for only $290. High time you finally got a tablet? This top-rated Samsung is an unreal $120 off. Have your earbuds seen better days? Now's the time to make your move, so scroll and click pronto!

Best after-Christmas TV deals

Best Buy Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 You can't go wrong with a well-known brand like Toshiba and, at 30%-plus off, this set's the very definition of a no-brainer. It's great as a second TV for a bedroom, kitchen or garage — or even as a large monitor. And Fire TV will have you streaming with ease. $130 at Best Buy

"Great TV! Good choice for our spare bedroom. Easy installation and hanging on wall. Navigation process was simple. Beautiful picture..." one reviewer said.

TCL 32-inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV $118 $200 Save $82 Walmart

Insignia 24-inch Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $110 $190 Save $80 Amazon

Vizio 75-inch Smart TV $798 $2,104 Save $1,306 Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch 4K Smart TV $1,198 $1,398 Save $200 Amazon

Best after-Christmas laptop and tablet deals

Amazon Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop $114 $200 Save $86 Only $113 for a laptop? Wow! This Acer Chromebook isn't going to power the space shuttle or anything, but it's more than enough for day-to-day work or when you're on the go. At this price, it's hard to say no. $114 at Amazon

"I have a desktop and a larger Chromebook. This smaller one goes with me everywhere. It is so lightweight that I can put it in a tote bag and have it on hand when I need it. It's easy to use, and when watching videos the picture is fantastic. (My cat loves watching bird videos on it, too)," one customer said.

14-Inch Laptop with Windows 10 $211 $260 Save $49 Amazon

Asus Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop $121 $250 Save $129 Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop $390 $959 Save $569 Amazon

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop $560 $780 Save $220 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" $248 $350 Save $102 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet $55 $110 Save $55 Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10" Tablet $129 $199 Save $70 Walmart

Best after-Christmas headphone and earbud deals

Amazon Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds $90 $180 Save $90 These buds' active noise cancellation tech and Transparent Hearing mode mean you not only hear your music without interruption, you won't miss important sounds — like a car horn, or someone speaking to you. $90 at Amazon

"If you’re looking for a solid alternative for AirPod Pros, these are it. The ANC and sound and connectivity are very good. They come with four different-sized tips that are very useful for fitting. I mainly use these at the gym, and they keep me in the zone without having to worry about them falling out. 100% worth it," one reviewer said.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bundle $205 $260 Save $55 Not only do you get Samsung's award-winning Galaxy Buds 2 Pro; you'll also pocket an extra charger for your phone and other accessories. The Buds 2 Pro provide 360-degree audio and work with fast-charge functions. $205 at Amazon

One user said, "These are what Bluetooth buds should all aspire to be like! Easy to pair with your Samsung phone, no special software or complex setup process to fuss with, and they consistently both pair with the phone and work as they should. Other brands of buds frustrated me so much I threw them in the trash and got these instead. Highly recommended!"

JBL Quantum TWS Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds $75 $150 Save $75 Amazon

Jabra Elite 3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $50 $80 Save $30 Amazon

Hercules DJ HDP DJ60 Headphones $57 $70 Save $13 Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds $197 $250 Save $53 Amazon

Best after-Christmas smart-home deals

Amazon Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock Electronic Deadbolt $160 $229 Save $69 This is an Apple HomeKit–only device that brings all the functionality of a smart lock to your door. It has automatic and remote lock/unlock features and a touchscreen for issuing unique user codes. $160 at Amazon

"Love that this works with Apple. When I pull out of the drive it asks me if I want to run my automation and locks my door for me. I can lock and unlock from my phone from anywhere. I have had no issues with it so far and have had it for a month or so. Easy to install and set up...definitely recommend!" said one user.

Coway Airmega Air Purifier $178 $230 Save $52 Amazon

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) $168 $230 Save $62 Amazon

Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition $257 $329 Save $72 Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO $398 $549 Save $151 Amazon

Best after-Christmas monitor deals

Amazon Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor $1,690 $2,300 Save $610 This is the mother of all gaming monitors, at 49 inches wide and with 4K resolution, a 240-frame-per-second refresh rate, and 1 millisecond of lag. We like those numbers! It's one of the best monitors out there, and right now, it's an absolute steal. $1,690 at Amazon

"This thing is fantastic. I have considered sending an e-mail to Samsung thanking them for making this. It is beautiful. I didn't know my old monitor was robbing me of colors. It was. This thing is incredible," one happy gamer said. "Perfect in every way that matters. I don't know of a nicer monitor. Nothing is going to check all the boxes or you would never buy another monitor. But this one ticks the most boxes. Thanks Samsung. You made every experience that I have with my PC better than it has ever been."

Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Computer Monitor $90 $100 Save $10 Amazon

Sceptre 24" Professional Thin 75Hz 1080p LED Monitor $100 $125 Save $25 Amazon

Onn. 24" FHD 1080p 165hz 1ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor $129 $149 Save $20 Walmart

HP 27-inch Full HD Monitor $136 $230 Save $94 Amazon

LG 32" FreeSync™ IPS FHD Monitor $177 $197 Save $20 Walmart

Best after-Christmas gaming deals

Amazon Clutch GM11 Gaming Mouse $20 $30 Save $10 A comfortable, top-rated mouse for just $20? We're in. With five different sensitivity levels and all the RGB any self-respecting player could ask for, it's a solid pick for competitive games. $20 at Amazon

"The fact that it is extremely light makes it very maneuverable. The included stand makes it very convenient to just set the mouse aside for a few hours to charge as well," one gamer said.

MSI Vigor Backlit Gaming Keyboard (Vigor GK30 White US) $30 $44 Save $14 Amazon

'Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World' for Nintendo Switch $30 $40 Save $10 Amazon

'Sonic Frontiers' for PlayStation 5 $40 $60 Save $20 Amazon

'Pokemon Violet' for Nintendo Switch $49 $60 Save $11 Amazon

Asus WiFi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86S) $180 $250 Save $70 Amazon

