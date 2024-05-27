Portsmouth Book Sale, Dover author talk: Community events

Portsmouth Book Sale

PORTSMOUTH — The second annual Portsmouth Book Sale offers a huge selection of gently used books for all ages at low, low prices. Saturdays and Sundays, June 22-23 and June 29-30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 5-7:30 p.m. Free admission, beautifully organized for easy browsing in a historic Portsmouth home at 375 Middle St. Free street parking. For more information see PortsmouthBookSale.org. All funds support local charities. Collectors come early.

Dover Reads: An Evening with Author Linnea Hartsuyker

DOVER — On Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dover Library meet this year's Dover Reads author: Linnea Hartsuyker. Dover Reads invites community members to dive deeper into a shared book. Linnea will discuss her book "The Half-Drowned King." Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

Learn to Row Day at Dover Transportation Center

DOVER — Celebrate National Learn to Row Day with Dover Reads on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dover Community Trailhead near the Transportation Center in Dover. Learn to Row Day will start at 10 a.m. with a lecture entitled “Vikings, Shipping, and Rowing: From Ancient Norway to Modern Dover.” Following the talk, members of Great Bay Rowing will be offering a free introduction to rowing. They will demonstrate examples of rowing techniques and attendees will have a chance to hop in the water and try rowing out themselves. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit the library’s website at library.dover.nh.gov or call 603-516-6050.

Family Dance with The Suite Studio

DOVER — On Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. families are invited to come dance with Jenna from The Suite Studio at the Dover Library. You are welcome to wear/hold your babies while you modify the dance moves, or they can nap/watch from their bucket seat while you dance. For kids who are able to walk, and for those kids who are older and have sick dance moves themselves, they can dance beside you.

The British Are Coming, The British Are Coming!

ROLLINSFORD — Rollinsford’s historic Colonel Paul Wentworth House will open for the summer with a bang on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 with an encampment by His Majesty’s Royal Regiment of Artillery. Revolutionary War re-enactors portraying the officers and crew of the 7th Company, 3rd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Artillery will display the weapons, equipment and uniforms from this vital corps from General Burgoyne’s army of 1777. Inside the Wentworth House, visitors can view demonstrations of hearth cooking, displays of military equipment and uniforms, and other aspects of 18th century life. Event hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for children and ARCH members. For more information consult the ARCH website at www.paulwentworthhouse.org.

Opening Day for museums in South Berwick, Rollinsford

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Old Berwick Historical Society invites the public to Opening Day festivities on Saturday, June 1, at the Counting House Museum to kick-off its summer season. Join the society from 1-4 p.m. for a “Seeds of the Past” project, where history will take root in our Flax Garden. Admission is free, donations are gratefully accepted. The museum is located at 2 Liberty St., South Berwick.

The society will also be participating in a “passport” program that day with Historic New England’s Sarah Orne Jewett House and Hamilton House, as well as the Association for Rollinsford Culture and History’s Colonel Paul Wentworth House. The Historic New England houses will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. The Colonel Paul Wentworth House will be hosting a living history event that day with the British Royal Artillery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission fee is $5 for adults; kids and ARCH members are free.

Postcard passports will be available at all four sites. Guests that visit every location can submit their stamped postcard at their last site to be entered into a prize drawing. The prize will include items from each organization. Any questions can be directed to info@oldberwick.org.

