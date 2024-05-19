Portland, Maine outranks Portland, Oregon as summer travel destination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are 81 places in the U.S. that outshine Portland for summer travel, according to a new report by WalletHub.

The top five cities on the list included Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Honolulu and Tampa, Fla. The Portland metro area, meanwhile, was bested by cities like Portland, Maine, Lexington, Ky., Baltimore, Jackson Miss. and Akron, Ohio.

WalletHub created the list by comparing the 100 most populated metro areas in the U.S. and ranking them based on “travel costs and hassles,” “local costs”, “attractions,” “weather,” “activities” and “safety.” According to the list, Portland is an excellent place to enjoy attractions and activities. But travel costs, safety and weather tanked the city’s rankings.

File: Blue skies seen over the downtown Portland skyline in 2023. (KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

The personal finance website ranked Portland as the 11th best city in the U.S. for attractions and 18th best for activities. However, the Rose City also ranked 82nd in the safety category, 85th in local costs, 64th in travel costs and 90th in weather.

“Compared with other rankings that focus on each destination’s scenic quality, this report focuses primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability,” the WalletHub report states. “However, it does take into account the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination to ensure visitors will stay busy and entertained throughout the trip.”

Some of the worst cities for summer travel, according to the list, are Oxnard, Calif. (100), Albany, N.Y., (97), Seattle (91), Spokane, Wash. (90), and Colorado Springs, Colo. (87).

