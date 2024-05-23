Portland food influencer shares culture, love for Asian foods with Kelley Bayern

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yvette Chau is a Tik Tok and Instagram food influencer who lives in the Portland metro area. Along with highlighting the best food stops and businesses around town, she also loves to share her culture, heritage and growing up Asian in Oregon for those who can relate.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern went to lunch with Yvette Chau to talk about food and their shared Asian American heritage.

Watch the video for Kelley’s full report.

You can follow Yvette on TikTok and Instagram @yvetteciao

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.