Portland’s Cinco de Mayo returns to Waterfront Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Portland’s three-day fiesta, now underway until Sunday night.

The 37th annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, organized by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association (PGSCA) and Treadway Events kicked off Friday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

Organizers are calling this year’s festival a “culinary paradise” featuring over 45 vendors serving authentic Mexican flavors.

Additionally, spectators can see internationally-acclaimed group Mariachi Ciudad de Guadalajara and a performance from Oregon’s own Ballet Folklorico Mexico En La Sangre.

Further highlights include handcrafted artworks and artifacts coming straight from Mexico, as well as a carnival for the whole family.

For tickets, click here. Children aged 5 and under enter for free.

