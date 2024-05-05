Portland businesses hosting Mother’s Day meals, markets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the second Sunday in May around the corner, it’s almost time to pamper the moms in your life.

Here are a few suggestions of places to dine at or find gifts for Mother’s Day in Portland.

When: Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Potted in Portland, 2627 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202, and Cookshop, 2625 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Plant nursery Potted in Portland and cooking classes business Cookshop are joining forces to host a market where people can buy gifts for the mother figures in their lives. The vendors will sell anything from handbags to home goods.

When: Sunday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social, 340 SW Morrison St Suite 4305, Portland, OR 97204

Punch Bowl Social is offering food, $3 mimosas and a live jazz performance from musician Kiran Raphael. Thorntree Floral & Botanical Design will also create unique flower arrangements for customers.

When: Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Craft PDX, 320 SW Harvey Milk St, Portland, OR 97204

Found in the Hi-Lo Hotel, Craft PDX’s brunch menu will feature $5 mimosas with any entree. The restaurant serves cinnamon apple beignets, avocado toast, omelets and more. Additionally, it will have fresh tulips for moms.

When: Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Hal’s Cafe, 303 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Hal’s Cafe, one of the many restaurants from the McMenamins group, will have its typical brunch and dinner offerings along with specials for moms. The menus include breakfast burritos, grass-fed burgers and bloody marys.

When: Sunday, May 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 5 and Dime, 6535 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

Neighborhood bar 5 and Dime is hosting a pop-up market in collaboration with Staghorn PDX. The all-ages market gives visitors an opportunity to purchase any last-minute gifts. Rose and Dagger Tattoo artist Brandon Garcia will also be on-site, as well as DJ Kevin’s Gate.

When: Sunday, May 12 starting at 5 p.m.

Where: Normandie, 1005 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214

At $72 for two customers and an extra $35 for a third, Normandie will hold a four-course, family-style prix-fixe meal. Dinner parties will feast on spring green salad, coq au van, an ice cream trio and more.

