Portage families can apply for school clothing vouchers

Portage County Job and Family Services will again provide back-to-school clothing vouchers for 2024.

Families can receive $150 vouchers per child to be used to purchase school clothing and shoes. Upon approval, vouchers will go to children attending kindergarten through 12th grade whose families receive SNAP or TANF benefits.

Applications will be available from June 20 through Aug. 9 and can be picked up at Portage County OhioMeansJobs Center, 253. S. Chestnut St. in Ravenna; or Portage County Job and Family Services, 449 S. Meridian St. in Ravenna. Applications also are available on the Portage County Job and Family Services website.

Funding is limited, and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants must be Portage County residents with school-age children currently enrolled in school. Approvals and denials will be mailed to applicants. If approved, participants will be asked to pick up vouchers at OhioMeansJobs.

Vouchers will be valid at Burlington in Cuyahoga Falls or Gabe’s in Kent, and store preference must be indicated on the application. The vouchers must be used at the chosen store prior to Sept. 30, or they will expire. Lost or damaged vouchers will not be replaced. For questions about the program, call 330-296-2841.

