Portage County inspections: See how your favorite Stevens Point-area restaurants performed
The following are the latest results of Portage County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Stevens Point Journal reports monthly.
Amherst
Spun N Fun, 5576 Morgan Road: April 25: No violations.
Amherst Junction
Bootleggers, 3703 Portage County Q: April 10: Four violations: Sanitizer in dish machine not used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); sanitizer in bar dish machine not used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); several slow cookers in facility not approved by department; several floor tiles in kitchen are cracked or areas of kitchen floor pitted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.
Plover
Infinity, 5330 Harding Ave.: April 10: Pre-inspection: Two violations: No test kit for monitoring sanitizer concentration; floor in basement walk-in cooler not in good repair.
Rockmans Catering, 2807 Plover Springs Drive: April 24: Pre-inspection: Two violations: Consumer advisory missing disclosure statement for steaks served per consumer request; no irreversible registering thermometer to measure surface temperature in hot water mechanical warewashing machine.
Springville Sports Barn, 2811 Plover Springs Drive: April 29: Pre-inspection: Three violations: Small refrigerator in waitstaff area is not certified; a few areas of kitchen floor are worn or have pitting; lower wall in women's restroom across from the toilet stalls missing wall covering.
Stevens Point
Badgerland Midways, 7276 Lake Thomas Road: April 25: No violations.
Country Inn & Suites, 301 Division St.: April 9: No violations.
Domino's, 3033 Church St.: April 9: Three violations: Dish machine not providing sanitizer in the final rinse; no certified food manager for establishment; wet mop stored in basin of mop sink.
Los Victors Mexican Food California Style, 302 Division St.: April 3: Eight violations: No single-use toweling or other hand-drying device at employee handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); several food storage containers unlabeled; wiping cloth stored on prep counter; surfaces throughout kitchen dirty; plumbing system at warewashing sink not in good repair; toilet in employee restroom does not flush and not in good repair; ventilation system above cook line not being operated while cooking; toilet and handwashing sink dirty.
Mama Mai's Noodle, 2824 Stanley St.: April 29: Six violations: Beverage cooler at front counter not providing proper ambient air temperatures; countertops and interior basins of coolers dirty; deli slicer dirty (corrected during inspection); red pepper paste and red pepper flakes at dining tables not protected from contamination (corrected during inspection); inside surfaces of microwave dirty; clean plastic beverage cups are being stored or stacked without being air dried.
Olympia Family Restaurant, 200 Division St.: April 5: Four violations: Dish machine at bar not providing sanitizer in final rinse cycle; soda gun at bar visibly soiled (corrected during inspection); package of commercially prepared turkey breast cooked without removing manufacturer's outer plastic protective packaging; drain of handwashing sink in kitchen leaking.
The Opera House, 1124 Main St.: April 2: Reinspection: No violations.
Pizza Hut, 417 Division St.: April 25: Three violations: Dish machine not providing sanitizer in final sanitizing cycle; single-service portion cup for dispensing a cinnamon and sugar mixture stored directly in mixture (corrected during inspection); nonfood contact surfaces of equipment dirty.
Stevens Point Brewery, 2617 Water St.: April 29: Pre-inspection: No violations.
Stevens Point Fairfield Inn & Suites, 5317 U.S. 10 E.: April 16: No violations.
Taco Bell No. 36721, 5400 U.S. 10 E.: April 15: Six violations: Soap not available at food employee handwashing sink at drive-thru; thermometer not provided in reach-in freezer at the cook line; bulk food storage bins dirty; clean food pans stored or stacked without being air dried; flooring throughout kitchen dirty; waste receptacle in men's restroom dirty.
