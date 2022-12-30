Get ready for holiday travel! This bestselling portable steamer is down to $30

Your getaway is getting closer! Before you pack, take a moment to visualize all the awesome things you’ll be doing and what you'll need. For daytime adventures, special dinners and long-anticipated reunions, you'll want to look your best, so a few favorite outfits are a must. Cheers to dressing up again! But how can you avoid looking like you crawled out of the suitcase? (Trust us, that stylish-rumpled look is tough to pull off.) Simple — pack a portable handheld steamer for a quick refresh. It is the chic traveler’s secret weapon. For just $30 (originally $39) you can pick up the Hilife Steamer for Clothes, which is Amazon's bestselling travel steamer.

Hilife Hilife Steamer for Clothes $30 $39 Save $9 Just add water (distilled or purified, please), and in two minutes this 240ml-capacity steamer will be raring to go, smoothing your garments to perfection. $30 at Amazon

Shoppers are kinda freaking out about this steamer: “This little steamer guy is AWESOME!” said one of the 59,000+ reviewers who gave the gadget a five-star rating.

It's popular for many reasons, including its uncomplicated nature, willingness to travel and fun factor. Yep, "fun" was a recurrent descriptor in the reviews. The heat panel is stainless steel, which is anti-rust and anti-oxidation — and it lasts longer than aluminum models. Plus it has a conveniently long cord!

Banish wrinkles with this handy device. (Photo: Amazon)

Easy, fun way to rid of wrinkles

The handheld design and the extra-long 9-foot cord make it a cinch to move around, so you can complete the task quickly, easily and some even say joyfully.

"This is a great little steamer!! I hate to iron and don’t need my clothes absolutely perfect, just nice and presentable, and this does the trick! Very easy to use, quick to heat up and does a great job getting wrinkles out!! I definitely recommend!" wrote another satisfied customer.

One superfan said: "If you don't have an iron, this is the next best thing. It literally takes one minute for it to heat up then you are ready for wrinkle-free clothes. I'm obsessed with this."

The petite size of this 1.7-pound wonder makes it particularly popular for travel! It's like a mobile spa treatment for travel-weary outfits.

Have steamer, will travel. (Photo: Amazon)

For destination weddings and beyond!

The Hilife Steamer for Clothes isn't just for everyday garb. The manufacturer recommends it for use on everything from wedding dresses to plush toys, and users have been pleased with the results.

One frequent traveler wrote that it was the "best small steamer I've had! Heats fast, great steam output and with the extra long cord, I'm able to hang the garment on the shower rod to steam. Really convenient for taking along on a recent trip."

"We had a wedding to go to out of town, so I bought this to take with us to the hotel. I previously used this before travel and just let everything on hangers, but we all know with clothes squished together they’re going to wrinkle again. I was totally shocked I didn’t have to unpack this bad boy. First time did the trick before travel. Really impressed how great it works. Buy it!!" a five-star fan raved.

If you are wishing for wrinkle-free clothing at home and on the fly, this may be your $30 ticket. Happy travels!

Hilife Hilife Steamer for Clothes $30 $39 Save $9 Just add water (distilled or purified, please), and in two minutes this 240ml-capacity steamer will be raring to go, smoothing your garments to perfection. $30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication