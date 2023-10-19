This No. 1 bestselling portable steamer 'heats fast,' and it's down to $30 at Amazon

What is it?

Before you pack for your next trip, take a moment to visualize all the awesome things you’ll be doing and what you'll need. For daytime adventures in a foreign city, special dinners aboard a cruise ship or evenings out with friends while on the road, you'll want a few favorite outfits. But how can you avoid looking like you crawled out of the suitcase? (Trust us, that stylish-rumpled look is tough to pull off.) Simple — pack a portable handheld steamer for a quick refresh. It is the chic traveler’s secret weapon, and Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Hilife Clothes Steamer also happens to be on sale.

Why is it a good deal?

With this packed in your luggage, you won't have to shell out for new clothes at your destination after TSA tosses your bags around — just steam out the wrinkles of the ones you brought along! It's especially handy for bringing to out-of-town weddings and dressier events when you want to look especially put-together.

Why do I need this?

It's popular for many reasons, including its uncomplicated nature, ease of use for travel and fun factor. Yep, "fun" was a recurring descriptor in the reviews. The heat panel is stainless steel, which is anti-rust and anti-oxidation — and it lasts longer than aluminum models. Plus, it has a conveniently long cord.

The handheld design and the extra-long 9-foot cord make it a cinch to move around, so you can complete the task quickly, easily and some even say joyfully. The petite size of this 1.7-pound wonder makes it particularly popular for travel — it's like a mobile spa treatment for travel-weary outfits.

The Hilife Clothes Steamer also isn't just for everyday garb. The manufacturer recommends it for use on everything from wedding dresses to plush toys, and users have been pleased with the results.

Have steamer, will travel. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Shoppers are kinda freaking out about this steamer. "This is a great little steamer!" wrote one satisfied customer. "I hate to iron and don’t need my clothes absolutely perfect, just nice and presentable, and this does the trick! Very easy to use, quick to heat up and does a great job [of] getting wrinkles out!! I definitely recommend it!"

Another superfan said: "If you don't have an iron, this is the next best thing. It literally takes one minute for it to heat up, then you are ready for wrinkle-free clothes. I'm obsessed with this."

One frequent flyer wrote that it was the "best small steamer I've had!" adding: "Heats fast, has great steam output and with the extra long cord, I'm able to hang the garment on the shower rod to steam. Really convenient for taking along on a recent trip."

"We had a wedding to go to out of town, so I bought this to take with us to the hotel. I previously used this before travel and just let everything on hangers, but we all know with clothes squished together they’re going to wrinkle again. I was totally shocked I didn’t have to unpack this bad boy. The first time did the trick before travel. Really impressed by how great it works. Buy it!!" a five-star fan raved.

"Easy to use!" exclaimed a final reviewer. "I used this for several items of clothing, and I was so pleasantly surprised! The only complaint I would have is that the water runs out too quickly. It still does a lot of clothes, though."

If you are wishing for wrinkle-free clothing at home and on the fly, this may be your $30 ticket. Happy travels!

And to keep your clothes clean while you're away from home, these Tide Liquid Travel Sink Packets are good to have on hand!

"I was determined to travel carry-on only and these were my saving grace," wrote one happy jetsetter. "Perfect small package with no issues with leakage. No overwhelming smell and perfect for cleaning my clothes in the hotel sink."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication

