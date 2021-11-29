Juice up on the go! Save up to $75 on portable chargers for your car and phone — but only for Cyber Monday

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Batteries are miraculous devices that let you get a lot of life out of machines without having to be plugged in all the time. But, unfortunately, they run out of juice and sometimes they even die. When that battery is powering your phone or your car, it's a huge deal. That's where portable chargers come in.

These genius tools can help you fire up your machines on the go, allowing you to skip a ton of headache and stress in the process. And, just for Cyber Monday, QVC has slashed the prices on two majorly popular portable batteries: the Halo UltraPack 20,000mAH Portable Charger with LCD Screen for $50 (you'd pay $75 elsewhere) and Halo Bolt Air+ Car Jump Starter and Air Compressor with AC Outlet for $140 (you'd pay $215 anywhere else).

Again, these low prices are just for Cyber Monday—you don't want to miss these deals.

Forever running out of phone juice? The Halo UltraPack 20,000mAH Portable Charger with LCD Screen offers up a massive 20,000mAh capacity so you can fire up things like your phone, your tablet, your computer and more while you're away from an outlet. This battery pack weighs less than a pound and is small enough to fit in your pocket, making it incredibly portable.

The kit even comes with three charging cables, multiple ports—two USB-A and one micro USB port—and an easy-to-read LC display so you can see how much power is left. Choose from a slew of pretty colors, including blue, pink and olive green.

Worth noting: While the list price on this super battery is $50, QVC will let you make five $10 Easy Pays, just in case you don't want to plunk down $50 today.

$50 $75 at QVC

You never want to think about your car battery dying or needing to pull over in the middle of nowhere because your tire pressure is low but, unfortunately, it happens. With the Halo Bolt Air+ Car Jump Starter and Air Compressor, you won't be left scrambling to try to find help when an emergency strikes. This portable charger can help revive your car's dead battery with a one-button jump start.

There's also an integrated air compressor that can pump up everything from your car's tires to basketballs. Two USB charging ports allow you to fire up the batteries in your phone (and other devices in your family), and a DC output and AC outlet help power items like a lamp, fan or kettle in case of a blackout.

Don't want to pay $140 upfront? QVC lets you make five Easy Pays of $27.99 instead.

$140 $215 at QVC

