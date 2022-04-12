I tried this portable purifier, and it's a welcome breath of fresh air — plus it’s 50% off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Turn on the fresh air with quite possibly the perfect air purifier — a steal at 50% off. (Photo: Amazon)

Clean air has been a challenge in our home. My husband, kid and I reside in the fourth most allergenic city in the U.S.: Richmond, VA., (it formerly held the No. 2 spot). To muck things up more, we have three very furry friends jumping on us 24/7. And, wouldn't you know, I have respiratory issues.

Three air purifiers are plugging away dutifully right now: A dusty, decade-old machine that my husband insists "does something" in our bedroom, a second fancy (read: pricey) model in our daughter’s room and our latest addition: the surprisingly lightweight, minimal Veva ProHEPA 9000 — on sale for $100 (was $200) — which currently straddles the opening between my home office and kitchen.

$100 $200 at Amazon

The latter catches serious air gunk with its three layers of defense (a washable pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a premium HEPA filter) and it is improving my well-being noticeably as I type. How refreshing and reassuring to feel triple-cleansed air quietly pumping through my work space. It kindly cools this stuffy area too. And what a relief to have it there, cutting through any smoke and smells emitting from the abutting kitchen.

But for me the best part is its portability. Weighing in at 11 pounds, the medical-grade Veva 9000 is light and has a handle, so it's ready to go wherever I take it. For kicks the other day, I moved it into our bedroom beside our eldest purifier for an hour, just to see... I checked the filter after and it had caught a bunch of pet hair and dust that the old-timer missed. I think I'll start taking this to bed with me.

Or I could just get another since it's 50% off right now at Amazon. Shipping is already free for this purifier, since it's over $25. But other perks besides free shipping come with my Amazon Prime membership: Same-day delivery, free streaming shows and movies, Rx discounts, access to Whole Foods delivery and more. Sign up for a free 30-day trial here if you want to give it a spin.

Story continues

Cleaner air, wherever you want it. (Photo: Amazon)

The Veva ProHEPA 9000 is suitable for large rooms, covering up to 600 square feet, and comes in oh-so-sleek black and a crisp white. I'm not the only fan. Some 1,800 reviewers have given this latest Veva model a perfect rating, grateful for its mighty punch and sleek profile.

"Don’t let the compactness of this unit fool you!" writes a five-star shopper. "The Veva ProHEPA 9000 air purifier is absolutely the real deal. I noticed a major air improvement in the back rooms of my home within only the second day of use. The way it was packaged was impressive, too. I went to the Veva website to view the very well-made short instructional video and easily set up the unit. Bravo Veva!"

The unit is easy on the eyes and the ears, too.

A longtime Veva devotee who purchased two 9000s said: "Just like the 8000 series, they are very quiet. They also look modern and not like an old clunky HEPA filter. We like the washable pre-filter. It removes the big junk so that the HEPA filter doesn't get clogged. It's also washable so it's easy to keep clean."

$100 $200 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.