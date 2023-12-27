Port Orchard's Peninsula BevCo expands to Old Town Silverdale with new brewery, restaurant

Peninsula BrewHouse co-owners (left to right) Cody Morgan, Tanner Mueller, Sylvia Morgan and Harlan Morgan outside their new location in Old Town Silverdale on Friday.

SILVERDALE — Five years after Cody Morgan and other owners opened Peninsula BevCo, now a hub of the community in downtown Port Orchard, they are expanding their business to Old Town Silverdale.

Formerly occupied by three different pub-style restaurants over the past nine years — most recently The Hub, following Breaking Waves Brewing and Cash Brewing — the building on 3388 Northwest Byron St. will soon welcome customers with a new name — Peninsula BrewHouse.

Most of the renovations have been completed. The silo outside the house was painted copper. The restaurant is now waiting for its final occupancy permit before it can open in early January, Morgan said on Friday.

"I feel excited because I think we're ready," Morgan said. "We're ready to be successful here."

Half from BevCo, Half new

To the six owners, Cody Morgan, his parents Sylvia and Harlan Morgan, and Tanner Mueller, Jacob Longbrake and Travis Huddleston, the Silverdale site is a great match to their business as it includes a seven-barrel brewery that can brew approximately 100 kegs of beer a month. The beer will serve customers in the BrewHouse and the BevCo, and the remained kegs can be sold to other pubs or restaurants, Morgan said.

There are about 110 seats in the restaurant's indoor dining area on the first floor. The capacity could double in the summer when outdoor tables and chairs can be set up in its parking lot to serve more people, Morgan said.

Peninsula BrewHouse in old town Silverdale on Dec. 22.

The second floor of the building includes a party room, some office space for staff and apartment space that the owners plan to decorate with a brewery-theme style and rent on Airbnb for tourists or traveling nurses in the slow season, Morgan said.

As for the food, the restaurant will serve Peninsula BevCo's flagship items such as tacos, pretzels and beer cheese, as well as new categories like burgers, pizzas, sweet potato tots and calamari.

"So, a little mix of what got us here and then a little mix of new (items)," Morgan said.

From a taproom in Manchester to 2 restaurants serving Kitsap Peninsula

Before opening Peninsula BevCo in 2019, Morgan first started a tiny taproom on Colchester Drive in Manchester called Manchester BevCo in 2017, only for take-out. The Peninsula BevCo opened in January 2019 at 639 Bay St. and was moved to its current location at 110 Harrison Ave. later that year. The former site is set to become the new Kitsap Bank headquarters.

For the past five years, Morgan has been focusing on running the restaurant in Port Orchard, but he never forgot his dream to open a brewery. A few months ago, the owners were contacted by the real estate agent of the Silverdale building and were lucky to secure the site at the right time with a small business department loan in hand, Morgan said.

It's hard to run a restaurant, Morgan said. The owners have learned a lot from other businesses and hoped to replicate their successful experience in Port Orchard to create a community hub that brings people to the historical old town of Silverdale, just like what Peninsula BevCo has accomplished in downtown Port Orchard, he said.

"The key to success is building off of what we did in Port Orchard and keeping a high standard when it comes to everything from the food and beverages to the service and eventually to the beer that we made," Morgan said. "Just making sure that we do high qualities."

Peninsula BrewHouse co-owner Cody Morgan smiles as gives a tour of their new venture in old town Silverdale on Dec. 22.

Each owner contributes their expertise in different ways to run the BevCo and the BrewHouse, Cody said.

Cody's parents, Sylvia and Harlan, who finance the business, were glad to see their son's dream come true, they said.

"It's emotional for me because Cody's always wanted a brewery. That's been his lifelong dream. So, this year we get that, which was really cool," Sylvia Morgan said.

Dave Montoure, co-owner of KettleFish, another restaurant in old town Silverdale, was excited to see the progress of the BrewHouse, he said. Montoure brought a cup of KettleFish's clam chowder to Morgan on Friday to congratulate him on the new business.

"New restaurants and new retailers are coming to old town. … There's a lot of opportunity down here," Montoure said.

The owners welcome people to visit the BrewHouse in Silverdale.

"We put a lot of thought and effort and care into what we are building," Morgan said. "We love what we're building here. We hope you love it too."

The BrewHouse will open Thursday through Sunday at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Port Orchard's Peninsula BevCo expands to Old Town Silverdale