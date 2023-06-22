Porsche and Xbox Just Unveiled Colorful Consoles and Controllers Inspired by Iconic Cars

Arguably, the only thing more exhilarating than a Porsche’s horsepower is its livery. Over the past 75 years, the German marque has produced a number of eye-catching car exteriors that fuse vivid colors with striking patterns for instant street cred. The automaker has now joined forces with Xbox to create a number of vibrant consoles and controllers for collectors.

“Many people who end up being our most dedicated fans had their first encounter with Porsche through gaming,” Robert Ader, vice president of global marketing at Porsche AG, said in a statement. “That’s why it plays a key role for us to stay relevant not just among current fans but among new generations.”

More from Robb Report

The six gaming sets were inspired by some of the nameplate’s most iconic and memorable models, including the 911 GT1 that won 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1998, the “Pink Pig” racecar that was covered in quirky butcher-style cuts, and the “Hippie” racer that was finished in deep blue and bright green. Other muses include a 935 that was nicknamed “Moby Dick” on account of its huge tail and a 917 with Salzburg livery that gave Porsche its first Le Mans win in 1970. The final two sets pay homage to the marque’s classic racing livery and the colors of the current 963, respectively.

All six Porsche x Xbox gaming consoles.

“Porsche is thrilled to team up with Xbox to design custom, limited-edition consoles to continue inspiring gamers to dream,” adds Ayesha Coker, vice president of marketing of Porsche Cars North American, Inc.

The six gaming sets will arrive this fall, but can’t be bought the regular way. Porsche is holding special sweepstakes from now until October 1 to give collectors a chance to win one of the nostalgic sets. (You can enter here.) The marque plans to unveil the six IRL at major auto and gaming events this summer and will also be posting videos of them on various social channels. You gotta love a bit of anticipation.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.