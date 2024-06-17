Popular waterfall hike to Butte Creek Falls reopens Friday

One of the Willamette Valley’s more popular waterfall hikes will reopen Friday after a nearly 4-year closure.

Butte Creek Falls outside Scotts Mills in Santiam State Forest wasn’t burned by the 2020 Labor Day Fires but all the roads around it were, leading to concerns about vehicle safety in reaching the trailhead and the extended closure.

Hazard tree removal was completed last week and will allow the reopening Friday of the waterfall hike, small campground and new shooting range.

The Butte Creek Falls Trail is short but sweet, at just a little more than a 1-mile round-trip. It passes two striking waterfalls. Hikers can walk behind the curtain of water at 20-foot Upper Butte Creek Falls and look down on nearly 100-foot lower Butte Creek Falls from the trail.

“We were really fortunate the fires skipped over this area,” said Joe Offer, Recreation Program Manager for the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The campground is small, with three campsites.

Improvements to campground and trail, plans for the future

The main waterfall trailhead has parking for five to six vehicles. There is additional parking at the campground, which has a newly improved connector trail to the waterfall trails.

While the campground only has three sites for tents, officials said they’re planning to expand.

“Our future plan is to expand both parking areas, the campground and offer additional camping opportunities within this northern block of the Santiam (near Butte Creek Falls),” said Offer. “But right now we just wanted to get everything open, then start working on new improvements.”

Improved shooting range opens

A nearby shooting range was completed during the closure, officials said. The range is on Butte Creek 615 Road, just off the Butte Creek Mainline Road and a short distance from the waterfall trailhead.

The range was a joint project with the nonprofit Trash No-Land, which is dedicated to responsible target shooting and works to improve safety and reduce fire risks at dispersed ranges across the state.

A new gravel backdrop, concrete barriers at approximately 100-yards, parking and new informational signs were installed, state officials said.

Funding for improvements to the site came from the National Rifle Associations’ public range fund, a news release said.

Why was the area closed for so long?

The area was closed mainly for safety reasons while ODF did post-fire timber harvesting and removed roadside hazardous burned and dead trees.

“This operation was the largest and most challenging of all ODF’s post-fire restoration timber sales as it was within one of the highest severity portions of the fires’ footprint,” Kyle Kaupp, Santiam Unit Forester, said in a news release. “It included more than 20 miles of roadside hazard tree mitigation across multiple road systems, all which were accessible by the same travel route to this recreation area.”

Hampton Lumber signed a contract with ODF on Sept. 15, 2021, for a salvage timber sale that included removing hazard trees along about 20 miles of road that leads to Butte Creek Falls.

The company missed its deadline to complete work at the end of last October due to “a lack of contractor availability combined with bad weather and challenging conditions on the ground,” a Hampton spokeswoman previously said.

ODF said it has started replanting trees in the forested areas that burned.

“So far, nearly 200,000 seedlings have been planted in this specific area alone,” Kaupp said.

High Lakes Recreation Area still closed

Further up the road, Butte Lakes and Rhody Lake, also known as the High Lakes Recreation Area in Santiam State Forest, remain closed due to ongoing hazard tree removal.

“We are asking folks to not go into that area until all operations are complete and we determine the best way to manage recreation in such a heavily burned landscape,” Offer said.

Directions to Butte Creek Falls

In Scotts Mills, just before crossing a bridge over Butte Creek, turn left onto well-signed Maple Grove Road. After 4.2 miles, turn right at a "T" intersection to stay on Maple Grove Road. Continue on Maple Grove Road for another 3 miles to a "T" intersection with Sawtell Road, marked by a large barn that is a useful landmark for your return trip. Turn right here and continue on paved Sawmill Road for 5.1 miles to a fork. Head left at the fork onto gravel, unsigned Family Camp Road and continue on this rough road, always staying on the more obviously traveled main road. At 3.1 miles go right at a fork, following a small sign pointing to Butte Creek Falls. In another 0.6 miles head right at another fork, following a second sign pointing to Butte Creek Falls. Reach another fork in 0.5 miles and head right again, following a third sign pointing to Butte Creek Falls. From this last fork, continue steeply downhill for 1.1 miles to a bridge over Butte Creek and then pass Butte Creek Campground (Santiam State Forest). The Butte Creek Trailhead is 0.6 miles beyond the campground, on the right. The trailhead has a pit toilet, informational sign and parking for several vehicles.

