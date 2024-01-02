A popular segment of the Kettle Moraine State Forest will be closed through March. Here's why.

Sunset from the Powder Hill observation tower at Pike Lake State. Park

A popular segment of the Kettle Moraine State Forest near Milwaukee will be closed through March.

The temporary closure will take place on many trails in the Pike Lake Unit of Kettle Moraine, including access to the observation tower.

Here's what you need to know.

Why are sections of the Pike Lake Unit closed?

Sections of the Pike Lake Unit will be closed for timber harvesting efforts.

How long will the trails be closed?

The DNR said that trails can be closed any time that the ground freezes between now and through March.

What parts of the Pike Lake Unit will be closed?

Trails that will be limited or unavailable during this time are:

Ice Age Trail

Green Trail

Orange Trail

Blue Trail

Brown Trail

Black Forest Nature Trail

Observation Tower

For Ice Age Trail users, there will be a temporary reroute around the closure. It will go between Powder Hill Road and Kettle Moraine Road. It will follow the bike path on the west and north side of the Nature Trail parking lot. Signs will be posted to show the reroute, according to the DNR.

Signs will also be posted for trail closures in the Pikes Lake Unit.

Will cross-country skiing trails remain open during these closures?

The groomed trails east of Powder Hill Road will remain open. The DNR recommends skiers to utilize the Nature Trail parking area. Hiking, snowshoeing and other recreation activities are not allowed on the groomed cross-country skiing trails.

What is a timber harvest, and why is it necessary?

A timber harvest involves the removal of individual or groups of trees, according to the DNR. It is done to increase space and sunlight, encourage new growth and species diversity.

The DNR noted that this harvest will also focus on removing hazardous trees, specifically dead ash, to keep the trails safe.

Will there be large machinery present on the trails?

Yes. During harvest operations, the DNR said that forest management equipment and vehicles will be present on the property. Trail users should be extra careful on forest roads, intersections and trail crossings.

