POPULAR POOCHES: County announces top dog names and breeds

Jun. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — Once a year, the Grand Traverse County Treasurer's office announces the top dog names and breeds based on data from dog license sales.

In 2023, a total of 4,672 dog licenses were sold locally, mostly through veterinary offices. Licenses are also available at the governmental center in downtown Traverse City. Area kennels bought a small percentage of that total number.

The "Top 10" dog names in 2023 were (in order of popularity): Luna, Bella, Lucy, Daisy, Charlie, Cooper, Max, Buddy, Sadie and Maggie.

Six of those names — Luna, Bella, Lucy, Daisy, Charlie and Max — are also on the list of the most popular dog names in the nation, according to a May 2024 report by U.S. News & World Report.

It's worth noting that dog names have also played a role in U.S. history. President Harry Truman once said "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." In response, President Clinton named his White House chocolate-colored Labrador retriever "Buddy."

The most popular dog breeds in the county during 2023 were: Labrador, golden retriever, German shepherd, pit bull, goldendoodle, poodle, Australian shepherd, Chihuahua, dachshund and shih-tzu.

"This is one of the more fun things we do," said Patti Leasure, who works at the treasurer's office. "It's interesting to find out what people are naming their dogs, which can be pretty unusual.

"From time to time, dog owners come here with their (pets) on a leash to pay for a license. We love seeing them!"

County Treasurer Sarah Gum has a dog named "Oliver." When Gum was sworn in as the new treasurer in late January, a member of the three-member selection panel asked her if she had a dog and if it was properly licensed.

After a round of laughter in the courtroom, Gum replied: "Yes, we have one dog and it is officially licensed with the county."

LEGAL REQUIREMENTS

A state law enacted in 1919, states, "It shall be unlawful for any person to own any dog 6 months old or over, unless the dog is licensed." County dog licenses provide vital ownership information and verify that the dog is currently vaccinated for rabies.

Dog owners who fail to comply with the licensing requirement can be found guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $10-$100, or up to three months in jail, or both, according to state law MCL 287.286. And that's nothing to wag a tail about.

Cats are not required to be licensed in Grand Traverse County, a disparity that has raised many eyebrows — and perhaps whiskers — over the years. However, "we do highly recommend, cats be vaccinated against the rabies virus and other common diseases," according to the county's website.

WHERE THE MONEY GOES

In 2023, the county collected $121,711 from dog license sales. Virtually all of that money goes to support the county's animal control program, Leasure said.

Current license fees depend on the age and sterilization status of the dog, as well as the duration of the license. A current rabies certificate for each dog is required at the time of licensing.

County officials updated the dog license fees in January 2017.

The fee for puppies is now 8 months old or younger is $8, regardless of sterilization status. For a one-year, non-puppy license, the fee is $30 for non-sterilized pets and $15 if they're sterilized. A three-year license costs $60 for non-sterilized pets and $30 for those who have been sterilized.

A certificate of sterilization is required to get the discount.

ADOPTION NAMING

Naomi Pobuda is the communications and marketing manager at the Cherryland Humane Society. She said dogs brought in from the community sometimes arrive at the facility without a name or set of records.

"We use our creative energies to come up with dog names that seem to fit the individual animal," Pobuda said. "Of course, people who adopt our dogs often want to use a new name, which is perfectly fine."

The humane society's mission is to "provide a safe harbor for the animals entrusted to us as we strive to find them responsible, loving and permanent homes while advancing the well-being of animals." When a dog is adopted, the organization makes sure they are vaccinated and spayed or neutered so they can get a required dog license and the applicable discount.

The humane society is located at 1750 Ahlberg Rd. in Garfield Township off Hammond Road.

To learn more about adopting a dog, including how the application process and photos of available animals, visit https://cherrylandhumane.org/. Volunteers and donations are always welcome, Pobuda said.