This Popular Low-cost Airline Is Offering 35% Off Round-trip Flights — but You'll Have to Book Soon

The sale ends on Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Getty Images

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is back with another sale to help travelers save money on airfare through the next year.

Travelers can receive a 35 percent discount to the base fare of new round-trip flight bookings between Nov. 14 and Sept. 3, 2024. Tickets must be purchased directly on Breeze’s website or app, where you’ll enter promo code BENICE at checkout for the discount to apply. The sale ends on Nov 9. at 11:59 p.m. ET.

There aren’t any specific route exclusions in this sale, however there are a few blackout dates to note, which include holiday travel periods from Nov. 25 to 27; Dec. 21 to 23; and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, 2024. However, the booking period is wide open until September 2024.

Breeze has three fare classes: Nice, Nicer, and Nicest. At the base level Nice, passengers are limited to a personal item, while the Nicer seats guarantee an extra legroom seat, personal item and carry-on bag, and priority boarding. The Nicest class offers Breeze’s “Ascent” seats that’s similar to most domestic first class products, and receive all the amenities in Nicer class, plus two free checked bags.

The 35 percent discount can be applied at checkout, regardless of which fare bucket you choose.







Nicer or Nicest fare classes are considered to be “trip add-ons,” which means only the base fare will be eligible for the discount.







What’s unique to Breeze, which T+L readers voted as one of their favorite domestic airlines —compared to other low-cost competitors is that all travelers can enjoy free changes or cancellation, with a reusable credit valid for 24 months.

The start-up carrier first launched in May 2021, with a mission of “provid[ing] nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares.”

As Breeze approaches its fourth year in service, the low-cost airline continues to set its sights on smaller or mid-sized cities. Just last week, Breeze announced service between Gulfport, Miss. and Las Vegas and Tampa, as well as between Raleigh-Durham and Akron-Canton in Ohio, which will begin in early 2024.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.