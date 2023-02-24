'Best economy smartwatch': This $26 wonder is giving Apple a run for its money

No one can argue that the Apple Watch is the dominant force in the wearable space. Everything gets compared to it, for better or worse, but not everyone wants to fork over the at least $200 needed to get one, and a lot of people just don't use Apple products. Sure, there are Android smartwatches, but they're equally expensive. So...what to do? Enter the Popglory Smartwatch. It's loaded with features and your wallet will love it, especially since it's only $26 right now.

Amazon Popglory Smart Watch $25 $37 Save $12 Multiple sports modes, a "Find My" feature, and 10+ hours of battery life while in active use (or 30 hours on standby) — is there anything this watch can't do? $25 at Amazon

There are a lot of budget smartwatches on the market, but a lot of them just lack the quality that would make them worth the investment. That's not the case with the Popglory. It has more than 10,000 five-star reviews, with customers citing the accuracy of its vital measurements and overall functionality. "The Popglory watch does more than any current Fitbit watch. I had a Fitbit which took blood pressure. Now the Fitbits, for some reason, do not take blood pressure. I have had the Popglory in to my doctor and I had the same blood pressure within two points as my doctor got. That is fantastic," one user said.

Even more users commented on its battery life. "I bought this last year and I love it so much. It is pretty customizable and accurate. I love the battery life on it. Also, you charge for one hour and it stays charged for about three days!" Another fan backed this up: "Great connection, superb battery life."

The Popglory Smartwatch does everything more expensive watches do, but on a budget. (Photo: Amazon)

Of course, it tracks things like calories burned, steps walked, heart rate, and even how well you sleep. You know, all the smartwatch metrics you expect. You can even fine-tune its tracking depending on what activity you're doing between its seven different sports modes, including skipping and badminton.

If you sit too long, it will remind you to stand up and move around...seriously. There are even buttons to control your music directly from the watch. Compared to many of the other smartwatches I've seen at this price point, the Popglory commands much better reviews, and has a much wider range of functions.

"I’m loving this smartwatch. It isn’t huge. Great selection of faces to choose from. App seems to work great so far. I can’t sleep with a watch on, so unsure on sleep feature. Seems to be holding battery life good," one five-star reviewer said. "Has a feature to tell you to get up and get active — who doesn’t need that?? I love it. Price is amazing. SUPER QUALITY FEEL with face, band and charger! Very pleased with purchase!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

