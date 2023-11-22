Popeyes Is Upping Their Wing Game

There are now five flavors from which to choose! Or don't choose and try them all!

Popeyes has been slinging chicken for over 50 years, but they are not resting on their laurels and in fact, they happen to have a few new tricks up their sleeves. The beloved Louisina-based chicken chain has just announced that they are making their battered-and-breaded chicken wings a permanent part of their menu.



“This is something my team has been working on for three years, and we took our time to get it right,” Head Chef Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes said in a press release. The chain introduced their Sweet‘N Spicy Wings in August and they were a smash hit. According to the brand, they recently became “the highest performing product since the Chicken Sandwich” (and we all remember the lines we formed to get our hands on one of those). Since everyone seemed to love what they were serving up, they decided to go give the public what they wanted—more wings!

Starting November 22, fans across the country can feast on an array of flavors that pay homage to the chain’s Louisiana roots. First, there’s a classic Honey BBQ version with tamarind, honey, and molasses in the mix. There’s also a Roasted Garlic Parmesan with caramelized garlic, parmesan, and asiago cheese. Cajun fans will want to test the Cajun hot wing that comes, while anyone who loves a really spicy bite will want to try the new Ghost Pepper Wings. Those who prefer a more temperate taste should opt for the now-favorite Sweet ‘N Spicy version with hints of chili, garlic, and ginger.

All of these delicious flavors of wings are available at participating locations nationwide, at http://Popeyes.com, and through the Popeyes App with prices starting at $5.99 for a 6-piece.

Choose whichever flavor you like, because it seems like they’d all pair perfectly with Cajun rice, which connoisseurs know is the most important part of a Popeyes meal. Well, next to strawberry biscuits, of course.

