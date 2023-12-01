Popeyes Just Launched Five New Chicken Wing Flavors, And You're Darn Right I Tried Them All
Hi everyone, I'm Hannah, and sometimes I get to snack for a living. One of the best parts of my job is getting to try all the hot new food and drink launches right before or right as they get introduced to the public. What's the most recent launch to tickle my tastebuds? Popeyes wings!
Popeyes just permanently added five delicious wing flavors to their menu: Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Ghost Pepper, Sweet 'N Spicy, and Signature Hot. Let's get to tasting!
Roasted Garlic Parmesan
🍗 Roasted Garlic Parmesan Rating: 4/5
Honey BBQ
🍗 Honey BBQ Rating: 4.5/5
Ghost Pepper
🍗 Ghost Pepper Rating: 3.5/5
Sweet 'N Spicy
🍗 Sweet 'N Spicy Rating: 5/5
Signature Hot
🍗 Signature Hot Rating: 5/5
Final thoughts: I thoroughly enjoyed all the wing flavors. I already love Popeyes chicken, so naturally, that's a pretty good starting point. The addition of new spice blends and sauces really upped the flavor of the chicken, and I definitely wanted to keep going back for more. The Sweet 'N Spicy and Signature Hot were my favorites overall, but each wing had unique characteristics and flavor profiles I was fond of. We are in prime chicken wing season right now, and I'm sure these will be a hit for all sorts of game days and watch parties!
