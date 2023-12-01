Popeyes Just Launched Five New Chicken Wing Flavors, And You're Darn Right I Tried Them All

Hi everyone, I'm Hannah, and sometimes I get to snack for a living. One of the best parts of my job is getting to try all the hot new food and drink launches right before or right as they get introduced to the public. What's the most recent launch to tickle my tastebuds? Popeyes wings!

Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

Popeyes just permanently added five delicious wing flavors to their menu: Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Ghost Pepper, Sweet 'N Spicy, and Signature Hot. Let's get to tasting!

Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

Roasted Garlic Parmesan

I'm guessing you won't get this fancy shaved parmesan topping from your average Popeyes location, but if you feel so compelled to have a block of parmesan waiting for you when you bring your order of wings home for game day, that's your business! The added flare was, of course, appreciated, but the wing's sauce was super flavorful and rich with cheesy goodness all on its own. The sauce reminded me of something I'd dip breadsticks in or slather over a slice of pizza. The garlic and parmesan flavors were both super prominent; you won't be searching for either. Though I gravitate towards other wing flavors (especially things with a little sweetness or a bit of heat), I found myself really enjoying the richness of flavor. The wing was well-coated, but the fried crust was still nice and crispy. It was a tasty bite, especially for someone who enjoys wings, but not too much heat. Hannah Dobrogosz / Buzzfeed

🍗 Roasted Garlic Parmesan Rating: 4/5

Honey BBQ

Now THIS is a tried and true flavor for me! I love a sweet, tangy, spicy BBQ sauce, so I knew right away that this would be up my alley. It had the perfect amount of sauce. I hate ordering saucy wings and then finding that a little bit of sauce was just painted on the tops of the wings, almost like an afterthought. Give me the SAUCE! This was coated liberally with plenty of honey BBQ goodness, so yes, there was a little mess! But, that's what wings are all about, right? The sauce had a slight kick to it, which I missed from the first wing and was happy to get here. The chicken was still nice and crispy, but the thickness of the sauce added a nice ooey-gooey element to the bite. There were no surprises here, and it definitely hit the spot. Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

🍗 Honey BBQ Rating: 4.5/5

Ghost Pepper

While I do enjoy a bit of heat, my tolerance for spicy food isn't particularly great. I don't seek out the hottest flavors on any menu. So, naturally, ghost pepper seemed a bit intimidating to me. No sauce for this wing — all that ghost peppery goodness comes from a dry spice blend. Of course, some handy-dandy ranch came on the side to help complement (or, perhaps, tone down) the heat. I was a bit relieved to find that the heat was totally tolerable! Was there a kick? Yes, of course! Someone who doesn't enjoy or isn't used to spicy food may feel the burn. But, much to my surprise, the spice level was palatable and easily tolerable. You spicy food maniacs may be disappointed that this wing doesn't set your tongue on fire, but I was totally cool with it. It was crispy and super tasty; I just prefer a saucy wing. Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

🍗 Ghost Pepper Rating: 3.5/5

Sweet 'N Spicy

I looooove sweet and spicy flavor combinations (anyone else still succumbing to the hot honey craze?). You know how I love a saucy wing! These bad boys were coated in a sauce made from chili, garlic, and ginger — music to my ears. I dug in with a trusty wet-nap on standby. There was a little less mess than the Honey BBQ wing, but I still got plenty of rich flavor from the sauce. The sauce was so simple, yet so effective. These are the types of flavors that complement a wing perfectly, in my opinion. There was enough spice to awaken my sinuses, but enough sweetness to keep things nice and balanced. I'd call this wing an automatic hit. Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

🍗 Sweet 'N Spicy Rating: 5/5

Signature Hot

Did you really think Popeyes would launch all these wings and NOT include a Louisiana-inspired Cajun wing?! It's their claim to fame — don't be silly! When you think of Popeyes, this is the flavor you think of. Salty, spicy, sweet, saucy...it's got it all. These come tossed in Popeye's signature Cajun hot sauce, which, frankly, I'd like to order a bucket of. It was the perfect wing to end on because it truly captured the epitome of Popeyes flavor. It was expertly seasoned and packed a punch of heat. My tongue was definitely tingly. More, please! Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

🍗 Signature Hot Rating: 5/5

Final thoughts: I thoroughly enjoyed all the wing flavors. I already love Popeyes chicken, so naturally, that's a pretty good starting point. The addition of new spice blends and sauces really upped the flavor of the chicken, and I definitely wanted to keep going back for more. The Sweet 'N Spicy and Signature Hot were my favorites overall, but each wing had unique characteristics and flavor profiles I was fond of. We are in prime chicken wing season right now, and I'm sure these will be a hit for all sorts of game days and watch parties!

Happy snacking!

Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed